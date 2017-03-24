Another embarrassing loss, as Bulls are a no-show against Philly

Welcome to Jimmy Butler Island.

Population: One.

But even 36 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in 42 minutes of work from the three-time All-Star couldn’t save the rest of the roster in Friday night’s 117-104 embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Then again, maybe some rosters aren’t even worth saving this time of year.

“We do enough talking around here as it is,’’ Butler said, when asked if this latest loss would force yet another team meeting. “I think everybody knows where we stand right now – on the outside looking in. Everybody knows where we want to be. Ain’t too much to say. Nine more, right, nine? We gotta have ‘em. As we said before the game, as we’ll say tomorrow, and the day after that, probably the day after that. We gotta have ‘em.’’

In case the sting wasn’t painful enough, this loss came on the same night as stumbles by other Eastern Conference playoff wannabe teams like Indiana and Detroit. As usual for this Bulls team, when a door gets open they can’t help but shut it on their own hands.

The loss dropped them to 34-39, and left them still a game-and-a-half behind Miami for that final spot in the seedings.

“For us to come out and play with that type of effort at this time of year, it’s maddening,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Especially after the [Wednesday win over Detroit], you would have hoped that it would have carried over. We still have an opportunity, but if we come out with this type of effort we don’t have a chance.

“We’ll get an opportunity in a couple days to strap them up again, and I sure hope like hell that we take it personal, we come out and fight, win or lose. Out there battling, fighting, that’s what it’s all about.’’

The embarrassment started in the second quarter, in what had to be one of the more gutless 12 minutes of basketball played by the Bulls all season long.

Not that this team hasn’t had its share of meltdowns this year, but against a now 27-win team? Inexcusable.

After the starters gave the second unit a cushion – thanks to 11 first-quarter points from Butler and another 10 from Nikola Mirotic – the Bulls watched that 28-24 lead quickly disintegrate. And even more alarming, it wasn’t like the 76ers blew by them from long-range, either.

No, it was right in the faces of the Bulls, attacking the paint with devastating efficiency. By the time the halftime horn sounded, the Bulls allowed 35 second-quarter points, while 40 of their 59 halftime points came in the paint.

As for that second unit that general manager Gar Forman has deemed the future of the franchise? Denzel Valentine was a minus-10 in the plus/minus category, while Bobby Portis was a minus-12 and Joffrey Lauvergne was a minus-17.

But surely there would have to be some sort of rally after such an awful showing? Some sort of pulse in the wake of Hoiberg’s halftime chat?

Not this Bulls team.

By the end of the third quarter they were outscored 34-25, with 26 of Philadelphia’s scoring in that stanza again coming from inside the paint. The 76ers finished the night with 70 points in the paint.

“Lack of discipline in the gameplan, whatever you want to call it,’’ Butler said of the breakdowns. “Truthfully, I think the gameplan is really important, but if you’re going to not do what the gameplan says, hey, go get a stop and no one will be mad at you. But we weren’t getting stops inside the gameplan, outside the gameplan.’’