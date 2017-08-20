Another pick for Bears’ Mike Glennon, but TD too, in win vs Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It wasn’t a pick-six this time.

But it was just as egregious.

Just when Mike Glennon appeared to be settling in as the Bears’ starting quarterback Saturday night — he led the first team offense to a field goal, and was on the verge of a touchdown — he stared down Kendall Wright on an out route down the right sideline about three minutes into the second quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Glennon threw the ball late, and in stepped Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was playing with outside leverage. He picked off the ball at the 5-yard line and went flying down the sideline. He was one more block from a 95-yard highlight-reel touchdown, but he settled for a 52-yard return.

The Cardinals scored 11 plays later on a 1-yard pass from Carson Palmer to former Bears free-agent target Jermaine Gresham, and doubts about Glennon returned anew in the Bears’ 24-23 win against the Cardinals. Arizona’s Jeremy Ross caught a 3-yard touchdown with nine seconds left after the Bears botched an onside kick, but the Cardinals threw an incomplete pass on a two-point conversion try.

To that point, Glennon had looked better than he did the previous week, though that was a bar low enough to intimidate even the best limbo dancers. In his debut against the Broncos, the Bears’ big-money free-agent signee threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on his first drive, moved his team exactly zero yards on his first three possessions and finished with a passer rating of 0.0.

The Bears said all week they had confidence in Glennon, who has impressed his teammates with his leadership skills since the team signed him in March. Mitch Trubisky — whom the Bears drafted with the No. 2 overall pick exactly seven weeks later, much to Glennon’s surprise — was dynamic in his debut.

The rookie couldn’t say the same Saturday. He entered with 2:04 left in the third quarter — Mark Sanchez got one possession after Glennon played the first half — and was solid, but lacked the same magic against third-stringers.

His performance will be remembered by the hits he took. He was sacked twice on his first drive; Olsen Pierre ripped him down by his facemask on the first, drawing a flag. On his next drive, he was hit below the knees by a penalized Peli Anau as he threw a screen pass.

Trubisky also threw a deep ball that might have ended in an interception, had Tanner Gentry not been called, justifiably, for offensive pass interference. Later, Cardinals cornerback Brandon Williams dropped an interception.

Like Glennon, he rallied at the end, throwing a six-yard rollout touchdown pass to Benny Cunningham with 1:55 to play. Trubisky finished 6-of-8 for 60 yards.

The Bears were intent on giving Glennon easy throws, hoping to build his confidence. His first two throws were screens, and he averaged less than five yards per pass attempt in the first half, completing 13 of 18 passes for 89 yards, a touchdown and the interception.

Glennon should have thrown another interception, too, but it was dropped by cornerback Tramon Williams.

Glennon, though, was given a chance to redeem himself. He did, albeit against backups and with a shortened field. The Bears started their last drive of the first half at the Cardinals’ 44-yard line, thanks to a 16-yard punt return by rookie Eddie Jackson.

Glennon converted a third-and-five with a six-yard pass to Miller. Cam Meredith caught the next pass over the middle for 18 yards, and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Haason Reddick moved the ball to the Cardinals’ 7.

He threw behind Meredith on a slant route for an incomplete pass, then found Wright in the right flat against a blitz for his first Bears touchdown.

Before the game, general manager Ryan Pace told the Bears’ official pregame show he hoped to see the team’s starters move in the right direction. It was his way of trying to focus on more than just Glennon, who had been the subject of public consternation the previous nine days.

“Last week, the entire offense needed to play better — and they know that,” Pace said on sister stations 780-AM and 105.9-FM. ‘‘We’re looking for a rhythm. They’ve had a good practice this week. Things have been more in sync. We need to get the running game going. And this will be an important evaluation.’’

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen passed. Filling in for Jordan Howard, he gained 77 yards on 11 carries. The Bears’ offensive line kept Glennon clean.

Glennon’s performance Saturday, though, didn’t erase nine days of excitement around Trubisky.

The rookie’s performance, given the circumstances, didn’t necessarily build on it, either.