Anthony Morrow says he was racially profiled during traffic stop

Former Bulls guard Anthony Morrow said he felt "degraded" after being stopped by police in Georgia. (Getty Images)

Anthony Morrow was on his way to pick up his 8-year-old daughter last week in Atlanta when the state patrol lights flashed. The free-agent shooting guard, who ended last season with the Chicago Bulls, pulled over his Dodge Charger on Interstate 85 in Commerce, Georgia, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.

Morrow, 31, wondered why he was being stopped.

“I was humiliated on the side of the road” Morrow told The Charlote Observer. “I had my hood up and the trunk up. How much more did they need?”

Morrow, who was wearing a tank top and basketball shorts, was reportedly asked, “Are there any drugs, large sums of money or guns in this car?” He said no.

Morrow said that police questioned him about a “sweet smell” coming from the car. He told police it was an air freshener. According to Morrow, police persisted, frisking him and then searching the car with a dog.

From The Charlotte Observer:

Morrow said one of the policemen Googled his name, then started asking him how much money he makes as a professional athlete. At one point, Morrow said, one of the policemen commented on Morrow’s bloodshot eyes. Morrow replied he has twin babies that have kept him up late at night, and he had been driving for hours.

After finding nothing, Morrow said the officers finally left with one saying, “sorry about the inconvenience.”

Morrow took to social media to point out the two officers and raise awareness about “racial profiling.”

Repost it, I'm just trying to prevent this from happening again. I've had multiple people in my comments tell me the same exact cops (Officer Flemming and Officer Fuller) pulled the cover and did the same thing but worse they actually went to jail. Be safe and be aware out here. #DontBeScaredToRepost A post shared by Anthony Morrow (@yungfresh) on Aug 26, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

In an Instagram post, Morrow said the officers realized at some point that they had no reason to pull him over. “They realized they hadn’t [given a cause],” Morrow wrote. “And they checked my tint and said it was too dark and that’s why they pulled me over.”

According to a USA Today report, Morrow was issued a warning for window tint by the Georgia State Patrol.

"@MrAnthonyMorrow, who claimed to be racially profiled and car searched, was given warning over windows. https://t.co/nTNb6EkXWz pic.twitter.com/w0KDRawhpK — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) August 28, 2017

On Twitter, Morrow denied receiving the warning.

“I felt degraded,” Morrow told The Charlotte Observer. “I know what I stand for; humanity and peace.”