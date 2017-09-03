Anthony Rizzo homers, Brian Duensing (back) exits, Cubs lose 8-6

MESA, Ariz. – This one hurt.

The Mariners peppered left-hander Brian Duensing for five hits and four runs (with an error along the way) in the ninth inning to beat the Cubs 8-6 in Cactus League game Thursday at Sloan Park.

But Duensing, who signed as a $2 million free agent over the winter, left the mound with the trainer with one out and the bases loaded because of tightness in his lower back.

He was to be evaluated again Friday morning.

Anthony Rizzo, shown last week signing autographs (and apparently messing up a girl's baseball), hit his first homer of the spring Thursday.

Taking the fifth

“Hybrid” fifth-starter tandem Mike Montgomery and Brett Anderson each worked two innings to open the game, each allowing one run – Montgomery on a homer, Anderson on a two-out double followed by a run-scoring single in the third.

“The command wasn’t the best, but I felt good,” Montgomery said. “Just building arm strength. It was definitely a step in the right direction again.”

Schwarber brings glove

Slugging leadoff man Kyle Schwarber, considered the weak link in the Cubs’ projected starting defense, made a leaping catch at the wall in left to rob Tyler Smith of extra bases leading off the top of the sixth.

Rizzo brings bat

All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo drove a long home run toward the Superstition Mountains beyond right field in the first inning off lefty James Paxton – his first homer of the year – then added a double to right in the sixth.

‘B’ roll

Prospects Victor Caratini and Bijan Rademacher each hit two-run homers, and starter Casey Kelly gave up one run (on a homer) in two innings in the Cubs’ 8-5 loss to the Angels in a ‘B’ game played on the Cubs’ main practice field.

Infielder Tommy La Stella went 1-for-4 with a single in that game.

On deck

Cubs at Mariners, Peoria, Ariz., 2:10 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Kyle Hendricks vs. Chris Heston.