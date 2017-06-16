Anthony Rizzo in leadoff spot again tonight for Cubs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 14: Anthony Rizzo #44 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after hitting a lead off home run in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 14, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — Anthony Rizzo, who has hit home runs batting leadoff in the last two games, remains in the leadoff spot tonight as the Cubs open a series against the Pirates at PNC Park.

When Rizzo found out he was leading off Tuesday for the first time in his career, he texted the leadoff man the Cubs have missed all year, Dexter Fowler.

“I told him I’m the best leadoff hitter in the game today,” Rizzo said. “He goes, ‘Yeah, you’re right, because I’m hitting second [for the Cardinals].’ ’’

Rizzo has proved to be a spark plug in the top spot with those two home runs in his first two games as a leadoff hitter.

Rizzo has become the seventh leadoff hitter the Cubs have used this season as they search for ways to replace Fowler.