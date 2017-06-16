Anthony Rizzo denied third straight homer leading off game for Cubs

PITTSBURGH — Anthony Rizzo was back in the leadoff spot for the third consecutive game Friday for the Cubs, and back to hitting balls over the fence leading off the game.

But after first-base umpire Clint Fagan emphatically signaled a fair ball on Rizzo’s shot into the Allegheny River on Trevor Williams third pitch of the game at PNC Park Friday, the Pirates objected. And after a brief crew chief review, the call was overturned and ruled foul.

That sent Cubs manager Joe Maddon off, and crew chief Jeff Kellogg eventually ejected him.

Rizzo, who was restrained from joining the argument, eventually walked.

In three career games leading off, all since Tuesday, Rizzo in the first at-bat finally was kept in the park.

But his OPS leading off a game remained a perfect 5.000

As he said after Wednesday’s game, “I’m statistically the greatest leadoff hitter of all-time.

“I’d like to retire there and just talk smack to everyone that tries to do it,” he added.

He may be the greatest leadoff hitter, but he’s not the swiftest or most fortunate base runner. After Ian Happ followed Rizzo’s walk with a single, Rizzo was thrown out at third by the left fielder on a rare 7-5 fielder’s choice on a ball Kyle Schwarber blooped into shallow left-center.

Rizzo has proved to be a spark plug in the top spot with those two home runs in his first two games as a leadoff hitter, the Cubs scoring 14 and four runs in those two games against the Mets.

Rizzo is the seventh leadoff hitter the Cubs have used this season as they search for ways to replace Fowler.