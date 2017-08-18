Bryzzo to sign $699 autographs downtown on Saturday

Want to get autographs from Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant? Well, it’s going to cost you.

If fans want to attend Bryzzo first public outing since the World Series this Saturday at Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel in downtown Chicago, they can purchase tickets on the Fanatics website for $699.

The pricy ticket allows holders one autograph from each teammate, according to Fanatics, the website where fans can purchase said tickets. Fans aren’t allowed to bring artwork or game-used items either. Ticket holders are allowed to bring one guest in line, but they’re not allowed to get anything signed.

