Anthony Rizzo to lead off for Cubs Tuesday

Anthony Rizzo of the Chicago Cubs connects on a double in the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

In search for some type of offensive stability, manager Joe Maddon has selected a new leadoff hitter.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is moving up to the top spot of the Cubs’ batting lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Rizzo broke the news Tuesday morning on David Kaplan’s radio show on ESPN 1000.

Left-fielder Kyle Schwarber originally held the position, but has continued to struggle all season to gain consistency at the plate. Ben Zobrist replaced Schwarber after he was moved down.