Anthony Swarzak putting his career back on track

Anthony Swarzak hasn’t allowed a run in his first seven appearances as a White Sox reliever. Inside that run, the 31-year-old right-hander retired 18 consecutive batters.

Now here’s a streak the former Twins second-round draft pick wants to end: Three straight years of going to spring training as a non-roster invitee, fighting for a job. Swarzak made the Indians Opening Day roster in 2015, but was designated for assignment in May after posting a 3.86 ERA. He would make 17 starts for the Korean League’s Doosan Bears that year, go to camp with the Yankees in 2016 and get called up in June. But he pitched to a 5.52 ERA, spent a month on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation and was no longer in the Yankees’ plans.

Since signing with the Sox in January, Swarzak has been nothing less than stellar is a middle reliever, giving him hope for saying goodbye to the non-roster invite world.

“I’m trying to get that trend to end,” Swarzak said. “This was the third year in a row I had to do that, and it’s not a pleasant thing. I’m really pitching toward getting my career back on the right track.”

While posting an excellent strikeout rate of 9.0 per nine innings and an equally strong 2.03 walk rate with the Yankees, Swarzak gave up 10 homers in 31 innings. His homer to fly ball ratio was a lofty 27.8 percent. So Swarzak adjusted.

“Just trying to throw strikes but not throw too many strikes if I get the opportunity,” he said. “Early in my career I threw a lot of strikes almost to a fault. Recently I’m working on throwing quality balls, if that makes sense.

“If you look at my numbers inside the numbers last year, my hits were down, my walks were down and my strikeouts were up. And my home runs were really up. The fly balls put in the air were homers and it kind of skewed the numbers. But I knew I was headed in the right direction. It’s like [manager] Ricky [Renteria] says, trust the process.”

We’re talking small sample size here, but Swarzak’s 12 strikeouts, one walk and three hits allowed over 9 1/3 innings are striking. With slightly better velocity, he was good from the beginning of spring training through his last Cactus League appearance, too, so it’s no surprise he’s oozing confidence right now.

“That’s all of it,” Swarzak said. “That’s all of it. It doesn’t matter what pitch you have gripped, if you have confidence in the pitch, nine times out of 10 it’s going to be the right pitch.”

Swarzak made 32 starts with the Twins between 2009-14, and he started six games for the Yankees AAA team at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season. It’s something he wouldn’t be opposed to revisiting, but he says he’s not about to get greedy.

“Of course I think about it. It’s something I did a long time,” he said. “But I’m just entertaining the idea of having a jersey in my locker.”

Swarzak’s Twitter page says “blessed to play a kids game for a living,” so with that perspective he’s enjoying being one piece of a pitching staff whose 2.92 ERA ranks first in the majors. And contributing to a bullpen — with Dan Jennings (0.96), Zach Putnam (1.04 on disabled list) David Robertson (1.17), Tommy Kahnle (1.29), Nate Jones (2.53) and Michael Ynoa (3.86) – whose 1.96 ERA ranks second behind the Yankees (1.51).

Swarzak “has been the definition of pounding the zone,” Jennings said. “It makes for quick outs and quick outings.”

NOTE: Released by the Tigers with three days left in spring training, right-hander Mike Pelfrey will make his second start for the Sox against his former team in the opener of a three-game series in Detroit. In 22 starts in 2016, Pelfrey went 4-10 with a 5.07 ERA with the Tigers, who are paying the $8 million Pelfrey is owed for 2017. Pelfrey gave up four runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings in the Sox’ 7-0 loss to the Indians Saturday. He was called up from AAA Charlotte when James Shields went on the disabled list.

