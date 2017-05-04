Anything-boys-can-do-girls-can-do-better laker: Fish of the Week

Marcia McGann teamed up catching a big lake trout on a mid-March Sunday.

The Oak Lawn woman was fishing near “The Gong’’ on southern Lake Michigan with her fiancé Joseph Hatzell and her 12-year-old daughter Mary Meegan.

“Anything boys can do, girls can do better,’’ McGann cracked on Facebook.

She shoots, she scores.

