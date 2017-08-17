Top-10 tastiest NFL stadium food; 2 new items on Soldier Field’s menu

Come for the football, stay for the food: that might be the mindset for some fans.

In an attempt to feed hungry football fans, Aramark announced Thursday an expansion to its menus at the 10 NFL Stadiums it serves.

The 30 new and innovative food items, which are exclusive at each stadium, some of its new, feature a variety of all-day brunch items, burgers, dogs and vegan options.

Soldier Field will welcome two new menu items this season:

French Toast and Sausage will be served at Bears games this season. | Courtesy of Aramark

1. French Toast & Sausage Sandwich

Aramark’s Description: New England roll French toast with Big Fork maple bacon sausage, spiced apple compote, toasted pecans, sharp cheddar cheese and caramel-maple syrup.

2. Leinies Dog or Brat

Aramark’s Description: Choice of hot dog or brat boiled in Leinenkugel’s new Anniversary Lager, grilled and served “Chicago style”, with chili and cheese, or with sautéed peppers and onions.

If those two sound good, check out our list of other NFL stadium noms:

10. Bloomfield Pierogies — Served at Pittsburgh Steelers games at Heinz Field

Aramark’s Description: Topped with vodka Sauce, Spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella and parmesan

9. Cola Braised Short Rib Mac and Cheese — Served at Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Creamy three cheese Mac and Cheese topped with cola braised short rib and chives.

8. Breakfast Brat — Served at Cleveland Brown games at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Grilled bratwurst with sausage gravy, maple hot sauce, bacon crumbles and whipped butter, on a Belgian waffle.

7. Taco Tots — Served at Cincinnati Bengals games at Paul Brown Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Tater tots loaded with queso blanco, chorizo crumbles, pico de gallo and jalapenos.

6. Steak-N-Eggs — Served at Pittsburgh Steelers games at Heinz Field

Aramark’s Description: Cheesesteak with sharp provolone, arugula, fried egg and roasted garlic aioli, on a toasted bagel.

5. Pittsburgh Cheesesteak Burger — Served at Pittsburgh Steelers games at Heinz Field

Aramark’s Description: Two beef patties with shaved sirloin steak, cheese and vinegar peppers.

4. Slim Chicken — Served at Philadelphia Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field

Aramark’s Description: Frosted Flakes crusted chicken breast topped with Cooper Sharp cheddar cheese and ghost chili honey glazed bacon, on a sliced apple fritter.

3. Donut Burger — Served at Tampa Bay Buccaneers games at Raymond James Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Fresh burger topped with a fried egg and crispy bacon, on a glazed donut.

2. Arrowhead Biscuit — Served at Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Biscuit sandwich with hash brown patty, Canadian bacon, fried egg, bacon jam and cheese, topped with mini pancakes and bacon.

1. Purple Grip — Served at Minnesota Vikings games at U.S. Bank Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Ube Buttermilk Pancake, breakfast sausage link, bacon cream gravy, crispy tater tots and minced chives.

Oh, and a bonus treat for dessert: Jane Dough — Served at Cleveland Brown games at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aramark’s Description: Gourmet edible, small batch cookie dough.

