Are the Bulls better off without D-Wade? No way says Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler knows exactly how it looks.

Dwyane Wade goes out with a dislocation in his right elbow nine games ago, and the Bulls take off. Not just the 6-3 record in Wade’s absence, either.

The numbers all across the board scream, “Who needs D-Wade?’’

Well, Butler does.

“Playoff time is different,’’ Butler said, when asked about the idea of the Bulls functioning better with their veteran 35-year-old sidelined.

What Butler would admit is that Wade definitely changes the offensive dynamic on the floor in regular-season games.

“I wouldn’t say [we’re better without him],’’ Butler said. “I would say that we get to space the floor a little bit more. It’s one … and it’s not a bad thing, but it’s one half of the isolation piece because I do it and whenever he and I both do it the ball does stop, but he gets a lot of baskets doing that, so we’ll take that.’’

Here’s what life without Wade has looked like for the team:

Before Wade went out, the Bulls offense was averaging 102.4 points per game, and in the nine games without him they’ve averaged 108.5.

Butler’s season average was 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game, but without Wade in this nine-game stretch he’s averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 assists and 6.0 rebounds.

Then there’s Rajon Rondo, who now has the ball in his hands more often without Wade on the court. Rondo was averaging 7.8 points, 6.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds for the season, and in the nine games without Wade he was averaging 11.5 points, 8.4 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

“A different kind of basketball is coming,’’ Butler said with a laugh, pointing out that regular-season numbers mean nothing when playoff basketball is around the corner.

As Butler explained, the game slows down in the postseason. Because two teams are facing each other in a best-of-seven series, they learn each other’s weaknesses and how to exploit them. One All-Star isolation player on the floor is good in the playoffs, but two? Better.

That’s what a Wade return will mean.

“Oh, I’m taking that,’’ Butler said of Wade possibly returning for postseason basketball. “I’ll get a lot of spot-up jump shots with him on the floor running that action. If everybody is doing their job, taking that shot from the perimeter when they’re open, we’ll take that. Gladly.

“Because late in the games, especially playoff games, everybody isn’t going to be able to key on me and double me. Not when there’s another guy that can go get a bucket.’’

Coach Fred Hoiberg shared a similar opinion.

“I don’t think that’s the case,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked if he felt the team worked better Wade-less. “Dwyane, especially when we get into fourth quarters, if we get a little bit stagnant he’s the guy that we can give the ball to and good things happen.

“I’m proud of the guys for stepping up, especially our young guys when they’ve gotten this great opportunity to play.’’

Then there’s what numbers can’t measure. Butler was quick to point that out. While the front office felt it was a bad look for Wade and Butler to publicly call out the team mid-season, Butler not only talked about Wade’s leadership ability come the playoffs, but also the fact that what was said back then was pretty much spot on.

“Yeah, I don’t regret anything,’’ Butler said. “We look back on it, we don’t talk about it, but everybody is playing their role, everybody is doing what they’re supposed to do. That’s all you can ask.’’