Arrieta debuts, Heyward homers as Cubs top Angels 13-10

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Cubs knocked Angels pitching around for 14 hits, including six for extra bases, and eight walks in a 13-10 Cactus League victory that included a seven-run inning for the Cubs.

Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist, Jason Heyward, Munenori Kawasaki and Carlos Corporan all had multi-hit performances in the game that took 3 hours and 41 minutes to play.

The Cubs have scored 31 runs in their last three games.

Arrieta debuts

Munenori Kawasaki doubles home three runs in the fourth inning Monday.

Former Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta made his first start of the spring, albeit settling for a got-his-work-in result, hitting a batter, and allowing five hits, including a home on an 0-2 pitch, and two earned runs.

He threw 37 pitches in his two innings.

“Physically I feel really good,” he said. “I was a little off with a couple little things mechanically. I was throwing a lot of strikes but there were a couple deep counts I didn’t like. No walks was good. The cutter and sinker were really good.

“I’ve got some things I need to work on the next couple bullpens moving on into the next few starts here and just continue to clean it up until the season starts.”

Heyward hits

Heyward, who’s working to bounce back from a career-worst season in 2016, snapped an 0-for-15 start to his spring with a first-inning no-doubt homer to right and an opposite-field, two-out, bases-loaded double in the Cubs’ seven-run fourth.

E-Schwarbs

Leadoff man Kyle Schwarber tripled and walked, but he also let a single skip past him in left field for a two-base error during the Angels’ three-run second.

Schwarber’s fielding in left is a focus of the spring for the D-challenged outfielder/catcher.

Rizzo returns

All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo returned to the lineup Monday after missing the previous four games because of stiffness in his lower back.

In four trips to the plate, he singled to left-center during the Cubs’ two-run third and walked in the fifth.

Russell sidelined again

Addison Russell sat out his second consecutive game since suffering a bruise near his left elbow when hit by a pitch Saturday.

Manager Joe Maddon said the All-Star shortstop is fine.

On deck

Team Italy (WBC) at Cubs, Mesa, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, John Lackey vs. TBD.