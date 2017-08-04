Artem Anisimov ‘good to go’ for Game 1 of the playoffs

LOS ANGELES — Artem Anisimov is “good to go” for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville said Anisimov, who suffered an apparent leg injury last month in Montreal, has been skating well back in Chicago during the team’s season-ending road trip, and will be in the lineup when the playoffs open, likely on Thursday.

“I don’t know if [there is any] doubt at at all,” Quenneville said. “He’s good to go.”

Meanwhile, Michal Rozsival (upper body) and Andrew Desjardins (lower body), both of whom figure to be extras when the playoffs begin, are both day to day with injuries suffered Thursday against the Anaheim Ducks. Rozsival was sucker-punched by Anaheim’s Nick Ritchie, a blow that earned Ritichie a two-game suspension.

Artem Anisimov hasn't played since he was injured on March 14 in Montreal. (Getty Images)

Quenneville said he hadn’t “heard any news” about defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, who has been home tending to a family matter this week.

Injury scare

The Hawks got a scare for the second straight game on Saturday as Marian Hossa left the game in the first period after taking a slash on the right arm from Jarome Iginla. He returned for the second period and appeared fine. In Thursday’s game, Ryan Hartman left the game briefly after being slashed on the right arm by Anaheim’s Corey Perry, after the whistle.

The Ducks and Kings are two of the more physical teams in the league.

“It’s part of hockey,” Hartman said. “It happens in chippy games. They hit, they do some of those things. But it’s just part of hockey.”

Should it be?

“It happens,” Hartman said with a shrug.

Miller time

The Kings spent the game honoring broadcaster Bob Miller, who is retiring after 44 seasons with the team.