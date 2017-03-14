Artem Anisimov injured as Blackhawks move back into first place

MONTREAL — The Blackhawks moved back into first place in the Western Conference on Tuesday night, but it might have come at quite a cost.

The Hawks won their second straight game over a first-place team despite again being heavily outshot, pulling out a 4-2 victory over the Atlantic-leading Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre behind another stellar effort from Corey Crawford in his hometown. With the Minnesota Wild losing in Washington, the Hawks climbed back into first place. But center Artem Anisimov suffered an apparent left leg/knee at the very end of the first period, had to be helped off the ice, and did not return.

Anisimov was shoved into the boards and then pinned there by Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov, who was falling awkwardly. Anisimov was prone on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off by teammates and team staff. He wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg as he hopped down the tunnel near the hit.

Just eight minutes earlier, Anisimov had set a career high for points with 45 when he set up Patrick Kane’s 31st goal of the season. Anisimov has 22 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.

With Anisimov out, Nick Schmaltz moved down to the second line to center Artemi Panarin and Kane (one goal, two assists to take over the league lead in points with 76), and Marian Hossa moved back up to the top line with Richard Panik and Jonathan Toews. Schmaltz helped make it 2-0 when his pass attempt on a 2-on-1 with Panarin was deflected away by a Montreal defender, only to end up on the stick of Johnny Oduya, who beat Carey Price from the point for his first goal in a Hawks uniform in more than two years.

Schmaltz, who fit right in on that second line when Anisimov was injured earlier this month, whipped a beauty of a centering feed to Panarin 47 seconds into the third period for a 3-0 Hawks lead.

The Hawks had another scary moment late in the second period, when Corey Crawford took a slap shot from Shea Weber — who has been clocked at more than 108 mph during NHL skills competitions — off the mask, right between the eyes. Crawford appeared to be knocked woozy for a moment, falling backward to the ice. But he stayed in after a brief visit from Hawks athletic trainers. Curiously, the league’s concussion spotters — who are supposed to take such decisions out of the hands of coaches and players — allowed him to stay in the game.

Paul Byron broke up Crawford’s bid for a second career shutout at Bell Centre, and Weber made it 3-2 with a bomb from the point at 16:32. But Toews scored an empty-netter with 1:12 left, and Crawford, the Montreal native, improved to 7-0-2 lifetime against the Canadiens.

