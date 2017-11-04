Artem Anisimov ready to go full throttle in return from injury

Blackhawks center Artem Anisimov returned to practice Tuesday after missing the final 13 games of the regular season with a lower-leg injury — “all healed up” and ready to play without any limitations in Game 1 of the Hawks’ first-round series against Nashville.

“I feel fine and I’m happy to be back and skating with the team for the first time,” Anisimov said after the Hawks’ hearty practice at Johnny’s West. “I’m ready to play.”

The Blackhawks thrived without Anisimov before coasting to the finish of the regular season. They were 6-1-2 and clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in their first nine games since Anisimov suffered the injury March 14 against the Canadiens.

But the 6-4, 198-pound Anisimov, who set a career-high with 45 points and tied a career-high with 22 goals despite missing 18 games, becomes a more critical asset in the postseason. Not only is his size, net-front presence, role on special teams and face-off proficiency of greater value, but he strengthens the Hawks down the middle and shores up their bottom-six forward lines.

Artem Anisimov's big body in front of the net could be a big factor for the ?Blackhawks in the playoffs. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

With Tanner Kero moving from the second line to the fourth, the Hawks rotated these four lines at practice Monday: Nick Schmaltz-Toews-Richard Panik; Artemi Panrin-Anisimov-Patrick Kane; Ryan Hartman-Kruger-Marian Hossa; and John Hayden-Kero-Jordin Tootoo.

“We’ve always founds ways to play well without some of our top guys and we’ve done the same without Arty,” Toews said, “but there’s no doubt we need to get guys back in the lineup like that. It gives you a kick. Especially down the middle, I think when we have our centermen healthy and playing well, it makes our four lines a lot deeper and a lot better.”

Anisimov will be playing for the first time in 30 days when the Hawks face the Predators on Thursday night at the United Center. But he said the rest from three weeks off trumps the rust. And he said he feels better physically coming off the injury than he did in last year’s playoffs, when he played through a wrist injury that ultimately required surgery.

“The staff did a tremendous job with conditioning for me and I’m ready to play,” Anisimov said. “The rest is the most important thing … at this point of the season.”

Notes: Forward Andrew Desjardins and defenseman Michal Rozsival were the only players to miss practice. Desjardins is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Rozsival had surgery to repair facial fractures he suffered when he was punched by the Ducks’ Nick Ritchie after Rozsival cross-checked Corey Perry — with no timetable for his return.

