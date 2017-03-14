Blackhawks 03/14/2017, 07:25pm

Artem Anisimov suffers apparent leg injury against Canadiens

Mark Lazerus
@MarkLazerus | email

MONTREAL — Artem Anisimov suffered an apparent left leg/knee at the very end of the first period Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

Anisimov was shoved into the boards and then pinned there by Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov, who was falling awkwardly. Anisimov was prone on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off by teammates and team staff. He wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg as he hopped down the tunnel near the hit.

Just eight minutes earlier, Anisimov had set a career high for points with 45 when he set up Patrick Kane’s 31st goal of the season. Anisimov has 22 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.

The last time Anisimov was injured, Nick Schmaltz centered Artemi Panarin and Kane, and Ryan Hartman moved up to Schmaltz’s spot at top-line left wing.

Artem Anisimov set a career high with his 45th points before being injured Tuesday night. (Getty Images)

# Blackhawks Artem Anisimov Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Brian Urlacher, Charles Tillman and Lance Briggs on Bears QB swap – Chicago Sun-Times
Artem Anisimov suffers apparent leg injury against Canadiens – Chicago Sun-Times
Analysis: Bears’ top five draft needs after free agency – Chicago Sun-Times
Analyzing every Bears free-agent move

Stories from around the web you may like