Artem Anisimov suffers apparent leg injury against Canadiens

MONTREAL — Artem Anisimov suffered an apparent left leg/knee at the very end of the first period Tuesday night at Bell Centre.

Anisimov was shoved into the boards and then pinned there by Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov, who was falling awkwardly. Anisimov was prone on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off by teammates and team staff. He wasn’t putting any weight on his left leg as he hopped down the tunnel near the hit.

Just eight minutes earlier, Anisimov had set a career high for points with 45 when he set up Patrick Kane’s 31st goal of the season. Anisimov has 22 goals and 23 assists in 64 games.

The last time Anisimov was injured, Nick Schmaltz centered Artemi Panarin and Kane, and Ryan Hartman moved up to Schmaltz’s spot at top-line left wing.