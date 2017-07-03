Artemi Panarin apologizes for ‘insensitive’ comment in 2012 clip

Artemi Panarin apologized for saying he would never “have sex with a black woman” during an interview with a Russian television station in 2012.

The segment, unearthed by the blog Faxes From Uncle Dale, has since been removed from YouTube. During the nearly 15-minute interview, Panarin and teammate Yaroslav Tulyakov answered a lengthy list of “getting to know you” questions. Asked, “What can you not do?”, Panarin replied in Russian, “Have sex with a black woman.”

“In 2012, I was a guest on a Russian TV show and made insensitive comments that I deeply regret,” Panarin said in a statement released by the Blackhawks. “I understand my comments are offensive and I apologize for my hurtful words.”

Panarin was 20 or 21 when the interview was conducted, and based on the tone of the interview, the comment seemed to be a poor attempt at a joke.

Artemi Panarin apologized for "my hurtful words" during a 2012 inteview. (AP Photo)

“On Sunday, we were made aware of the video from Artemi’s appearance on a Russian TV show in 2012,” the Blackhawks said in a statement. “We immediately addressed the matter with him. His comments in the video in no way represent the values of our organization. He has apologized and understands the offensive nature of his words.”

Panarin won the Calder Trophy as the league’s top rookie last season, and recently signed a two-year, $12-million contract extension.