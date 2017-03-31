Artemi Panarin, Patrick Kane lead Blackhawks past Blue Jackets

Like he has countless times before, Niklas Hjalmarsson got in the way of a shot, crumpled in a heap on the ice, somehow willed himself up, limped through the rest of his shift, grimaced through the pain on the bench, then returned to play after missing one shift. Standard stuff for the seemingly indestructible Swede.

But the sight of him in pain, and gingerly testing his foot during a TV timeout before returning for good, was a reminder that while these last handful of games don’t mean much in the standings, they can still have quite an impact on the Blackhawks’ postseason aspirations. Friday night’s 3-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the four games left on the schedule are partially about settling on a lineup and honing the overall team game, but they’re mostly about just staying healthy.

It was a splendid goaltending duel on Friday between Corey Crawford (32 saves) and probable Vezina Trophy-winner Sergei Bobrovsky (21 saves). But after jumping all over the Pittsburgh Penguins early on Wednesday, the Hawks again pounced on one of the league’s top teams, as Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 32 seconds into the game, and four second into a power play. Jonathan Toews won the faceoff, Patrick Kane slipped the puck to Panarin, who fired it past Bobrovsky from the top of the right circle. Panarin added an empty-netter in the final minute of the game, moving him into the top 10 in points among forwards, for the time being. If he stays in the top 10, he’ll again trigger his Schedule B bonuses, which would add $1.725 million to his cap hit.

Columbus tied it at 17:15 with a power-play goal of its own, Nick Foligno smacking in a feed from Sam Gagner. But the Hawks responded just 22 seconds later, with Kane threading a pass between two Blue Jackets to Marian Hossa, who made a terrific move to beat Bobrosvky off the rush.

Artemi Panarin celebrates with teammates after scoring 32 seconds into Friday's game against Columbus. (AP Photo)

After a fast-paced but fruitless second period, Bobrovsky made a series of great saves early in the third to keep it a one-goal game, the best of which came on Hossa and Marcus Kruger back-to-back. But Crawford matched him at the other end, stopping all 14 shots he faced in the third period, before Panarin iced the game off Kane’s third assist of the game, and 750th point of his career.