Artemi Panarin shares ‘huge’ thank you to fans, Blackhawks and Chicago

Fans cheer as Artemi Panarin of the Chicago Blackhawks celebrates a third period goal against the Colorado Avalanche. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

It’s official: Artemi Panarin says his farewell to Chicago.

Panarin took to Twitter Tuesday to thank the Blackhawks organization and fans for supporting him during his two seasons in Chicago.

In a bilingual tweet in Russian and English, Panarin appears to be optimistic as he embarks on his new adventure in Columbus, finishing his post with “everything that happens, happens for the best!”

A huge Thank You! pic.twitter.com/nUdxM4VY9B — Artemi Panarin (@9Artemi) June 27, 2017

Chicago re-acquired Brandon Saad and parted ways with Panarin in a surprising trade last week.

Panarin scored 61 goals and 90 assists over the past two seasons for the Blackhawks. Last season, Panarin recorded 31 goals and 43 assists.