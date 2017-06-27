It’s official: Artemi Panarin says his farewell to Chicago.
Panarin took to Twitter Tuesday to thank the Blackhawks organization and fans for supporting him during his two seasons in Chicago.
In a bilingual tweet in Russian and English, Panarin appears to be optimistic as he embarks on his new adventure in Columbus, finishing his post with “everything that happens, happens for the best!”
Chicago re-acquired Brandon Saad and parted ways with Panarin in a surprising trade last week.
Panarin scored 61 goals and 90 assists over the past two seasons for the Blackhawks. Last season, Panarin recorded 31 goals and 43 assists.