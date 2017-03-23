Artemi Panarin’s shootout goal gives Hawks 3-2 victory over Stars

Fifty years ago this week, Chicago held a parade for the Blackhawks, feted Bobby Hall, Stan Mikita and their teammates and coaches at city hall and toasted them at the Bismarck Hotel in celebration of winning a “championship” that would be considered mundane today — the Prince of Wales Trophy for having the best record in the six-team NHL’s regular season in 1966-67.

There will be no parades or luncheons or speeches this year if the Hawks accomplish a similar feat this season, but that’s still the goal, with the Hawks (100 points) trailing the Capitals (102 points) and Penguins (101) and tied with the Blue Jackets heading into Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars. Being assured of home-ice advantage in every playoff series is a worthy reward.

“First overall would be nice,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “We would like to keep moving ahead. I look at that race [in the Metro Division] with four teams a couple points apart. We’ll see how it plays out. Certainly that would be nice.”

While the Hawks went into Thursday night’s game against the Stars with a have a relatively comfortable six-point lead for the best record in the Western Conference with 10 games to go, the Hawks probably have little margin for error if they intend to win the President’s Trophy. That means beating struggling teams like the Stars, who are in sixth place in the Central Division.

Blackhawks rookie Ryan Hartman (left) tangles with Stars defenseman Dan Hamhuis (right) in the second period Thursday night at the United Center. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Despite losing a one-goal lead late in regulation, they got the job done, as Artemi Panarin scored the winning goal in a shootout for a 3-2 victory before 21,798 at the United Center.

Patrick Kane and Marian Hossa scored for the Hawks and Corey Crawford stopped 40-of-42 shots in regulation and overtime and 2-of-3 in the shootout as the Hawks (48-20-6, 102 points) extended their lead in the Central Division to eight points over the Wild (44-23-6, 94), who lost to the Flyers 3-1 at home.

Hossa gave the Hawks a 2-1 lead with a wrist shot that beat Kari Lehtonen at 8:37 of the third period. But Ales Hemsky scored his second goal of the game — a wide-open tap-in of a rebound — at 14:51.

The Hawks were coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks on Tuesday night that hardly rattled them — Quenneville was pleased that the Hawks had allowed just 15 shots on goal. But the Hawks weren’t as sharp defensively against the Stars. They were outshot 13-7 in the first period and 14-7 in the second for a 27-14 deficit after two. (At the same point against the Canucks, they had a 21-9 advantage in shots on goal).

But Corey Crawford, who allowed three goals on the first five shots on goal against the Canucks was much better against the Stars — stopping 26 of 27 shots through two periods.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead when Kane scored his 33rd goal of the season off a pass from Richard Panik on a power play at 8:13 of the first period. Jonathan Toews also assisted on the goal. It came seconds after the Stars failed on a two-on-one short-handed opportunity.

With Ryan Hartman in the penalty box for tripping in the second period, Crawford came up big on the penalty kill, stopping Jiri Hudler’s backhand on the doorstep.

After both teams hit a lull midway throughthe second period, Hartman got the crowd into it when he dropped the gloves and fought veteran defenseman Dan Hamhuis near center ice — just seconds after leaving the penalty box for the tripping infraction.

Hartman actually got the better of Hamhuis in the fisticuffs, but it ultimately did not work out well for the Hawks. Ales Hemsky beat Crawford in front to tie the game 1-1 just 40 seconds after the fight.