As deadline approaches, Q gaining confidence in Hartman & Co.

The aura of playing for the Blackhawks can be a little intimidating for a rookie trying to fit in, let alone playing for Joel Quenneville.

“I grew up around here, so I definitely know the names in this locker room,” said rookie forward Ryan Hartman, the West Dundee product who made his NHL debut with the Hawks in 2015. “Maybe the first year you’re in the system you feel like you don’t want to mess up. And then you’re here for a whole year and you’re around the guys … it’s a very comfortable feeling. We’ve been here all year. It’s just hockey.”

The 22-year-old Hartman’s comfort level is obvious with every shift these days. He’s skating aggressively and confidently — his 116 shots on goal are fifth on the team — and making an impact even when he’s not getting scoring opportunities, like when he laid out to poke the puck from the Stars’ Jamie Benn to save a game-tying goal in the final minutes of a 5-3 victory on Feb. 4 in Dallas.

Hartman, the Hawks’ first-round draft pick (30th overall) in 2013, has 13 goals and 23 points and a plus-9 rating in 52 games. He is tied for sixth among NHL rookies in goals. Averaging 12:27 of ice time per game (ninth among Hawks forwards), Hartman’s rookie numbers are pretty close to Bryan Bickell’s numbers after 52 games of his rookie season in 2010-11 (13 goals, 29 points, plus-9).

Blackhawks rookies Ryan Hartman (right) and Nick Schmaltz (left, battling Flames goalie Brian Elliott in a 3-2 loss in November) have been gaining confidence with more experience this season. Hartman is tied for sixth among NHL rookies with 13 goals. Hartman and Tanner Kero are tied for fourth among rookies with a plus-9 rating. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

“[Hartman] gives you some depth up front, some predictability now,” Quenneville said at the end of the Hawks 5-1 road trip. “Offensively he knows where the net is and I think he’s getting better defensively — that’s the area where he gets more predictable, [it’s] only going to compliment his offense. He’s always around the puck and brings physicality to our game. It’s nice see the finished product.”

While the Hawks are positioning themselves to make a move at the trade deadline, the emergence of players such as Hartman, Vinnie Hinostroza (a sixth-round pick in 2012), Nick Schmaltz (a first-round pick, 20th overall, in 2014) and Tanner Kero (an undrafted free agent) is giving Quenneville confidence he has enough to win with — even if general manager Stan Bowman does not make a move at the deadline.

“Our young guys are showing some progressions in their games — adding balance to our team,” Quenneville said. We have depth. We have experience. We’re strong in all areas, all positions.

“Stan and the organization is always looking to improve. But we still think that no matter who goes in certain areas … we have a lot of options moving people around on a need basis.”

Asked specifically if he was comfortable with the younger players on this team than in the past, Quenneville was emphatic. “I have no problem with that at all,” he said. “That can help us.”

The Hawks could use a boost from their system. Replenishing their vaunted core has been problematic for the Blackhawks since winning their first Stanley Cup of the Jonathan Toews-Patrick Kane era in 2010. Among their draft picks since that championship season, Brandon Saad and Andrew Shaw contributed to two more Stanley Cups but left in free agency; Kevin Hayes chose to sign with the Rangers; and Teuvo Teravainen, while versatile, productive and promising and helped win the Cup in 2015, did not become a player the Hawks couldn’t afford to lose in his three seasons in Chicago and was used as bait to unload Bickell’s cap-crushing contract.

This rookie class, along with the development of players like Kero, defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dennis Rasmussen (all signed as undrafted free agents), is giving Bowman at least a semblance of the “growth from within” he was counting on to keep the Hawks in contention as the salary-cap tightens its grip.

Among players drafted by the Hawks since the 2009-10 season, Hartman (60 games), Hinostroza (53), Schmaltz (38) and Tyler Motte (33) are among the top eight in games played. While it remains to be seen if there is a Saad or Shaw in the group, they have at least gone a long way towards re-building a solid supporting cast that becomes more and more crucial to the Hawks success as the core matures. Hartman and Kero are tied for fourth among NHL rookies with a plus-9 rating.

“Just that enthusiasm,” Quenneville said when asked how the younger players can help. “Guys that bring the energy over the course of the year, they’re improving. The whole league’s like that right now, with a lot of young guys playing, and their roles are probably going to be the same roles that they had over the course of the season. That’s important ice time in big situations. It’ll be a challenge for them as well.”

The challenge for the entire group of young players is to build on the foundation of a promising season and finish strong. And the playoffs, of course, will be a whole new world for players like Hartman, Hinostroza and Schmaltz — if they get that far.

Schmaltz, for one, is gaining confidence with every game right now. But he’s still learning to slow the game down. “You have a little more time than you think out there,” he said. “Sometimes early on you get a little nervious and panic with the puck and just throw it.”

Biut that’s a tricky thing to learn for a young player, especially as the pressure increases down the stretch and in the playoffs.

“The best players in the world, that’s what they’re good at. It’s like they’re thinking a different game,” Schmaltz said. “They look like they’re not moving but they’re controlling the game. That’s definitely something I want to work on. I think I have the abilit. It just takes time and confidence.”

But Schmaltz said he can see that he’s making progress in slowing the game down.

“I think even since the beginning of the season I’ve gotten better,” he said. “I feel more confident with the puck. I feel I’m getting more opportunities with the puck. Hopefully that continues and we keep building as a team here.”