As inconsistent as the Bulls have been, they’re still in the East

There’s a reason that Taj Gibson can sleep a little better at night.

It’s not because his teammates are healthy going into this weekend’s All-Star break. Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion) gutted his way through being a partial participant in the Monday practice, Niko Mirotic (back spasms) sat out, while Dwyane Wade (right wrist) and Paul Zipser (left ankle) were away from the facility getting MRIs.

It’s not because the Bulls are coming together at the right time. They finished off the six-game road trip losing three straight, including a blow-out loss to former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau.

It’s not even because there’s help on the way. Coach Fred Hoiberg was asked about the trade talk surrounding the Bulls, and downplayed any real conversations going on.

“I haven’t talked much about that,’’ Hoiberg said. “All 30 teams are calling each other, I’m sure most of them are lying to each other until those last couple days before the deadline which is the 23rd.’’

Asked if he sensed there would be changes, Hoiberg then said, “None that I’m aware of.’’

No, what still has Gibson smiling. Make that smirking.

Life in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are still a playoff team at 26-29, and that was something Gibson said can still be embraced.

“The thing is we still got a chance to land in a good spot,’’ Gibson said. “We’re still a playoff team.’’

Maybe one with very little staying power, but Gibson’s hope is that with Wade and Butler, as well as a track record of playing well against the likes of Cleveland and Toronto the past two seasons, if this team can get back to basics this week, momentum can go a long way.

“Just gotta do the small things, get back to ground zero, figure things out,’’ Gibson said. “Be ready man, nobody is going to feel sorry for you. It’s going to take everybody. Just round up the cattle and be ready to move out again.’’

First, it’s about getting all the cattle back.

That might not be the case by Tuesday when the Raptors come to town. Hoiberg, however, said that shouldn’t matter.

“We had four guys out [Sunday] but it gave guys opportunities to play,’’ Hoiberg said. “Those guys have been waiting for those. There’s no excuse. Those guys are out here practicing. They’re NBA players. You have to go fight and give yourself a chance. We didn’t do that against Minnesota. These guys are itching for their opportunity. Now it’s about performing, doing things the right way, building the right habits for a lot of guys who haven’t had a lot of playing time.

“But that’s what it’s all about, getting your name called and taking advantage of your opportunities.’’

Especially when your name was also called in the first round of draft night, and the Bulls organization hyped that selection up. That means youngsters like Bobby Portis, Doug McDermott and Denzel Valentine – all recent Bulls first-round selections – need to let the organization know how right or wrong they’ve been lately.

Wasn’t still isn’t up for debate is the urgency in which this year’s Bulls team needs to start playing with.

After hosting Toronto and Boston this week, when they come out of the break there will be only 25 games left to jockey for playoff position.

“That’s the message to the guys, we’re fully capable of playing good basketball,’’ Hoiberg said.

The good thing about the Eastern Conference is average basketball can still be enough.