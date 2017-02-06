As Mitch Trubisky learns, Mike Glennon becomes leader for Bears

The day before Victor Cruz signed his Bears’ contract, the veteran receiver received a call from his soon-to-be new quarterback Mike Glennon.

“He wanted to have dinner and talk a little bit,” Cruz said.

It was a small gesture, but a big sign, nonetheless. For all the flak that Glennon received for repeatedly calling this season “my year,” he’s undoubtedly operating as if the Bears are his team.

Glennon is doing everything that you want your starting quarterback to do. He organized workouts and throwing sessions with teammates at Deerfield High before the offseason program began. He treated teammates to a Bulls game.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon at organized team activities. (AP)

The Bears’ selection of Mitch Trubisky certainly changed the overall dynamics at Halas Hall. Trubisky is the future, while 2017 turned into a full-blown prove-it year for Glennon.

But what Glennon is doing still is worth noting. Trubisky’s arrival didn’t deter Glennon’s efforts to get to know his teammates personally. Photographs on Instagram make it clear that Glennon’s family has connected with receiver Kevin White and his girlfriend.

With Trubisky present, Glennon remains a prominent voice during workouts and in practices.

“He’s been pushing everybody,” running back Jordan Howard said. “When he sees people are down or dropping pads, he comes up to them and tells them, ‘Next play’ or ‘Keep your head up’ and things like that.

“Even in our workouts, he’s just telling us to keep pushing, and [making sure] that everyone works hard.”

Plenty of comparisons have been made between the Bears’ situation at quarterback and what transpired last year with the Eagles and quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Carson Wentz.

To make a long story short, Wentz went from the No. 2 pick to third string to the Eagles’ Week 1 starter in several weeks.. Bradford, who had signed a lucrative two-year deal with the Eagles, was traded to the Vikings.

But certain details – ones beyond Wentz benefitting from being in a pro-style system at North Dakota, whereas Trubisky is coming from a shotgun-centric offense at North Carolina — have been seemingly forgotten.

It starts with Bradford skipping two weeks of organized team activities after Wentz was drafted.

Glennon was surprised by Trubisky’s selection, but Bradford was irate by Wentz’s arrival. Bradford’s agent, Tom Condon, went on the record saying that Bradford didn’t view himself as a “stopgap kind of quarterback.” A trade was demanded.

A Philadelphia Inquirer story that detailed Wentz’s emergence stated that he was initially deferential to Bradford. But over time, teammates and coaches gravitated toward him. He was a natural leader. He oozed confidence.

Trubisky certainly could do the same. In fact, the Bears believe he will in time.

But the differences in personality between Glennon and Bradford shouldn’t be ignored.

Glennon didn’t skip OTAs or other voluntary parts of the offseason program. Instead, he took them over and formed relationships.

Bradford, the first overall pick of the Rams in 2010, has always been more reserved. Teammates have described Bradford as quiet.

Personalities and intangibles always are part of quarterback evaluations. Wentz, Trubisky — and Glennon – fit the outgoing, rally-the-troops mold that many teams covet.

“I be myself,” Glennon said of his leadership style. “Everyone’s got their own kind of way to go about things. I have mine, and I think guys respond well to it.”

Early indications are that Glennon’s new teammates have done exactly that. Once training camp begins Glennon’s team-first efforts only will intensify.

“We’re really excited to have him,” center Cody Whitehair said.

There is no guarantee that results will accompany Glennon’s efforts. But he knows his approach can possibly improve his chances.

“He has a command of the offense,” Cruz said. “He understands the offense, even in a short period of time, and you can see he’s getting more and more comfortable as these practices and as the practice goes on. That’s all you can ask for.”

EXTRA POINTS

Say what?

Cruz misheard a question when he met the Chicago media for the first time, but he provided an interesting answer.

Asked which of the three receivers spots – that would be the X, Z and slot for the football guys – he prefers, Cruz named three receivers who he said “stuck out” to him early on during OTAs.

In order, they were:

1. Cam Meredith: “He’s very fluid, and he’s a big target and he can go up and get the ball and runs really good routes.”

2. Markus Wheaton: “You can see his speed. I know he’s a little bit limited. He had a yellow jersey on [Tuesday], but you can see what he kind of brings to the table.”

3. Josh Bellamy: “J.B. … he’s a guy that, he talks a lot, man. I got here [and] I’m like he’s one of those talkers. I like that, though.”

Kevin White, of course, was an interesting omission.

If asked again, Cruz, the new elder statesmen of the receivers, might list White. Cruz and White have plenty of time to impress each other.

But with White under the microscope in his third season after missing most of his first two with serious injuries, it’s apparent the first-round pick has work to do.

Speaking of White

The most interesting aspect of White’s recent meeting with the media wasn’t how he bristled at the suggestion of how outside criticism of him could be a motivation.

White revealed that he had to re-learn how to run after his second major surgery on his lower left leg. He changed his gait.

“You could say that,” White said. “I’ve just got to train the body again. Fixing things, correcting things and just getting back to it. Overall, I’m not worried about it. Everything takes time but I feel pretty good.”

Come and get it

It’s early, but cornerback Marcus Cooper’s physical play during OTAs suggests that he has the brash mentality that the Bears want defensively.

If that holds true, Cooper will fit well with the mindset already established by general manager Ryan Pace’s previous free-agent signings, namely linebackers Pernell McPhee, Jerrell Freeman and Danny Trevathan and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks.

Cooper hasn’t changed much since defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and secondary coach Ed Donatell first coached him as a rookie with the 49ers.

“He was just very serious,” Donatell said.