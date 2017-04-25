As other teams seek outfielders, Matt Szczur keeps focus on Cubs

PITTSBURGH – After watching infielder Scooter Gennett bob and weave in right field for the Reds over the weekend and first baseman Jose Osuna make an adventure out of the position for the Pirates on Monday, it becomes even more obvious just how much demand there everywhere in baseball for an outfielder like Matt Szczur.

Well, almost everywhere in baseball.

“I don’t like to think about it too much,” said the Cubs’ fifth outfielder, “because once I start thinking about it I feel I take away from what it is here. I’m not thinking about anything else but the Chicago Cubs.”

Szczur, who got a lot of playing time early last season because of the injury to left fielder Kyle Schwarber, has started just once in the Cubs’ first 20 games, with only 10 plate appearances.

“No one said it would be easy,” he said. “I’m up for the challenge.”

An embarrassment of Cub riches on the hitting side of its roster has left the good-fielding, versatile outfielder on the bench more than any other Cub, just a month after the Cubs scrapped spring efforts to shop him.

Scouts from multiple teams say he’d be a candidate to play every day for their teams (and add the Pirates after Starling Marte’s steroid suspension).

But he’s also valuable depth for the Cubs, who aren’t likely to find full value in a trade this early in the season, have no interest in helping a division rival such as the Pirates either way, and who can’t make any other non-DL roster move without losing him for no return because he’s out of minor-league options.

“People may think about it, but I don’t really,” he said. “I bring a positive head to the field every day, and I’m just trying to have as much fun and make the most of my opportunity here. That’s the best thing I can do.”

Szczur, also one of the league’s best pinch hitters last year, said he had to come to grips in spring training with the possibility he could be waived or traded when it looked like the final roster spot would come down to him or infielder Tommy La Stella.

The Cubs were able to keep both at the time, but the same roster-crunch decision came up again last week – with La Stella getting optioned to the minors.

Manager Joe Maddon said cutting Szczur loose “could come back to bite you in the butt relatively quickly.”

“Thinking about it, I’m a human being, so first thoughts are what’s going to happen,” Szczur said. “I’m nervous about it. I don’t want to leave this team.

“But when you’re able to have the perspective of, `everything’s going to be OK,’ then you’re able to cool it down,” he said. “And you can go out there and play your best and control what you can control. For anybody, that’s the best you can do.”