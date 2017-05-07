A’s run White Sox out of town with six stolen bases, 7-4 win

OAKLAND, Calif. — Ninety-nine pitches by the starter in 3 1/3 innings, six stolen bases by the opposition and too much good Sonny Gray were more than enough to take down the White Sox in a 7-4 loss to the Athletics Wednesday.

The A’s (37-48), reeling with six straight losses and eight in a row at home after the Sox (37-47) took the series opener Monday, have rebounded with two wins in a row in their charge to pin the American League’s worst-record back on the Sox.

Gray, who has a 1.71 ERA over his last 21 innings, gave up two runs on three hits with five strikeouts over six innings. Sox right-hander Mike Pelfrey (3-7), who allowed four runs, fell to 0-6 lifetime in six starts against the A’s.

Rajai Davis stole four bases, and Franklin Barreto and Matt Joyce had one each against the Sox, who have thrown out nine of 64 base stealers, the worst percentage in the majors. All six were against catcher Kevan Smith, but Pelfrey and relievers Gregor Infante and Juan Minaya shared some responsibility.

Rajai Davis steals second base as White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson waits for the throw from Kevan Smith during the sixth inning Wednesday. (AP)

“I don’t know if the stolen bases were as much a factor as everything else,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“Everybody wants to make that an issue … there were more things that went on that we just weren’t able to do offensively.’’

Matt Davidson (18th) homered against Gray in the fifth and Todd Frazier (16th) homered against Sean Doolittle in the ninth.

Swarzak on Team Tommy

David Robertson will join the Sox in Colorado, where they’ll have an off-day Thursday before opening a three-game series Friday. That means Tommy Kahnle’s responsibility as closer is over, unless Robertson gets traded before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Kahnle entered a tie game and gave up a walk-off homer to Franklin Barreto but he was able to grin and shake it off after the game. That kind of loose mindset might serve Kahnle well, veteran reliever Anthony Swarzak said.

“I’ve been on Team Tommy since Day 1,’’ Swarzak said. “He’s a different guy but I think that kind of helps him. He knows who he is and he’ll go out and give you his best every day. He prepares as best as I’ve ever seen in this game. He works hard.

“The ninth is a different animal but he has the stuff to get it done.’’

Rare rookie company



Matt Davidson’s two-run homer to center in the fifth inning against Sonny Gray was his team-high 18th, tying him with Ron Kittle (1983), Carlos May (1969) and Zeke Bonura (1934) for second most by a Sox rookie before the All-Star break. Jose Abreu had 29 in 2014.

Davidson’s clout followed a 4-for-36 slide and was his first homer in 11 games. Davidson struck out 20 times during that stretch.

Hot and not

Shortstop Tim Anderson (0-for-3, two strikeouts) is 5-for-41 over his last 12 games. Anderson has one homer in his last 31 games and has seen his average fall to .239.

*Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu extended their hitting streaks to six games. With a team-high 58 RBI, Abreu is attempting to join Al Simmons (11), Albert Pujols (10), Ted Williams (eight) and Joe DiMaggio (seven) as the only major leaguers to record 100-plus RBI in each of his first four seasons.

Pelfrey walked three and gave up five hits while striking out five. Gray, the subject of trade rumors in advance of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, allowed three hits and two walks and struck out five.

Davidson’s two-run homer to center in the fifth tied him with Ron Kittle (1983), Carlos May (1969) and Zeke Bonura (1934) for second most by a Sox rookie before the All-Star break. Jose Abreu had 29 in 2014.

Todd Frazier homered against left-hander Sean Doolittle on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth to cut the A’s lead to 7-4 before Davidson struck out to end the game.

Frazier has 16 home runs.

The A’s ran at will against Sox pitchers and catcher Kevan Smith, stealing six bases including four by Rajai Davis. Franklin Batteto, the hero of Tuesday’s A’s victory with a walk-off home run, and Matt Joyce also stole a base. The A’s scored their seventh run in the eighth inning on a wild pitch by Chris Beck that skipped past Smith, with Smith’s flip to Beck covering home going past the Sox-right-hander’s glove.

The Sox are off Thursday before opening a three-game series against the Rockies in Colorado.