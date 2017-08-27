As Russell nears return, domestic violence probe still hangs over SS

PHILADELPHIA – The Cubs should have most of their health issues resolved in time for the final four weeks of the season.

But conspicuously unresolved as the Cubs ready for a September drive in a tight division race is major league baseball’s probe into the social media allegation of domestic violence made against shortstop Addison Russell in early June.

The investigation by league officials remains “ongoing” heading into the week, according to sources, with no word on its direction or progress filtering to the clubhouse.

Russell has been on the disabled list with a foot injury for most of the last month, but he starts a minor-league rehab assignment with Class AAA Iowa on Monday and could return within a week – when the Cubs expect his daily presence to give the team a boost during the heat of a playoff chase.

Addison Russell | Nam Y. Huh/AP

It’s unclear what’s holding up MLB coming to a determination. Russell’s wife issued a statement through an attorney two weeks after a friend made the abuse allegation in an Instagram post, saying she had declined at that time to be interviewed by MLB on the matter. Russell and his wife have separately filed for divorce.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon, who said he’s heard so little on the subject that he thought it was over, isn’t concerned from a baseball perspective about how the youngest member of his everyday lineup might handle the specter of an ongoing probe nearing the three-month mark into September.

“I’m not getting that he’s being dragged down by anything right now,” Maddon said. “He seems fine to me. If in fact it [is continuing], it does not seem to have an impact right now because we’re not hearing anything.”

Russell, who had struggled much of the season before the injury, and reliever Justin Grimm (finger) traveled Sunday to join the Iowa Cubs.

Russell’s agent, Scott Boras, said during multiple conversations that he expects his client to be cleared by MLB.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com