Avi Garcia: Sox core prospects will exceed Cubs’ talent ‘100 percent’

MIAMI – Avisail Garcia couldn’t even be certain he was going to get to 2017 as a member of the White Sox by the time the Sox started selling off players over the winter.

Now the team’s lone All-Star is making promises about the future, envisioning a role with Chicago’s – if not the American League’s – next powerhouse.

“We have a great future,” Garcia said when asked what he expects the roster to look like after the July 31 trade deadline. “That future might not be this year, but I think for the next year we’re going to be a great club and have a pretty good chance to win.”

If Garcia is right about his vision, then his timing might be just as right for becoming an All-Star outfielder and showing off his value as a core player.

Soaking up the All-Star vibe during Monday’s media hour, Garcia started rattling off names of young players coming through the Sox system he expects to be on the same stage soon – and even expects to be better than the Cubs’ Kris Bryant/Kyle Schwarber/Addison Russell core.

“For sure, 100 percent yes,” he said. “I believe it, and I see it. Believe me.”

Others seem to see the same thing. Baseball America has Sox prospect Yoan Moncada ranked No. 1 on its latest prospects list. Right-hander Michael Kopech showed off his triple-digit fastball during Sunday’s Futures Game.

“We have a lot of guys, a lot of talented guys, and a great future,” Garcia said. “We got Moncado, we got Kopech, we got [pitcher Reynaldo] Lopez. They’ve just got to keep working and we’ll see what happens for next year.”

Meanwhile, Garcia, 26, tries to tune out trade rumors as the front office hangs a for-sale sign on the roster – the same way he tuned out rumors that sometimes included his name last winter.

“I don’t pay attention to that; it’s a business,” he said. “You’re here today, you don’t know tomorrow. When they call me and they say you got traded, then I’m not with the White Sox. But I don’t pay attention to what other people say.

“If you pay attention to that you go crazy.”

