Avisail Garcia fifth among OFs in final week of All-Star voting

White Sox right fielder Avisail Garcia remained in fifth place Monday in All-Star Game fan voting for American League outfielders.

Garcia has garnered 2,292,694 votes. He has occupied fifth and sixth place in recent weeks. Aaron Judge of the Yankees leads AL outfielders with 3.44 million votes, followed by Mike Trout (2.55 million), George Springer (1.62 million), Michael Brantley (1.32 million) and Garcia. The top three will earn starting honors, although Trout is injured.

Garcia (.331/.372/.532 hitting line) has 11 homers and a team-high 51 RBI.

Balloting ends Thursday. The All-Star Selection show will be telecast Sunday at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Avisail Garcia is congratulated for his two-run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) ORG XMIT: MNBK107

The AL All-Star Team will have nine elected starters via the fan balloting program, while the NL All-Star Team will have eight fan-elected starters. The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for the NL and 22 for the AL – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

Following the announcement of the American League and National League All-Star rosters, fans will begin voting to select the final player for each League’s 32-man roster via the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote. Fans will cast their votes from a list of five players from each League over the balloting period. Now in its 16th season with over 680 million votes cast, fans again will be able to make their Final Vote selections on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devices.

This year’s final phase of All-Star Game voting again will have fans participating in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2017 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

Contributing: Major League Baseball.