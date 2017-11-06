Avisail Garcia on his breakout season: Ask me in October

CLEVELAND – Avisail Garcia turns 26 Monday, and there is much more to celebrate than a birthday which, fittingly during a breakout year, just so happens to match his jersey number.

Like displaying his age on his back, everything seems to be falling into place for the right fielder who is enjoying an All-Star caliber season after four years of performances which fell below lofty expectations.

Garcia went into Sunday’s game against the Indians batting .333 with 10 homers and 42 RBI. He ranks third in average, sixth in RBI and eighth in slugging (.550) and OPS (.922) in the American League. Fans who called for him to be left out of White Sox future plans are now supporting him in All-Star balloting which positions him fifth among American League outfielders.

To Garcia’s credit, he takes this less-than-three-months body of work in stride. Not getting too high after a big game or too low after a bad one is serving him well.

Avisail Garcia rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home against the Mariners on May 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP)

“It’s baseball. You’re going to have good games and bad games,’’ Garcia said Sunday. “You have to forget what happened, even if you hit a home run or grand slam. You have to keep playing. And the game is not over if you strike out your first at-bat. You have to keep working. That’s hard to do sometimes but you have to do it.’’

That’s not to say Garcia isn’t stepping back and taking satisfaction in and enjoying what is happening.

“I mean, yes, 100 percent,’’ he said. “But there are a lot of games left.’’

For Garcia, who played in the World Series as a 21-year-old budding star for the Detroit Tigers in 2012 (“That was amazing,” he said), an All-Star experience would be rewarding.

“For sure,’’ he said. “But I want to have a good full season. I don’t want to think about the All-Star game. If it’s going to come it’s going to come. The season ends in October. Not when the All-star Game is played [July 11].’’

The Sox are starting to believe Garcia can be a piece of their rebuild, but they might want to see him put together a good full season before entertaining thoughts of a contract extension before he hits free agency. Garcia, who avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year $3 million deal before the season, isn’t eligible for free agency until the 2020 season, and he says the Sox haven’t broached the subject.

“No, no, no,” he said. “It’s not the time to think about that. Obviously, I want to stay here for my whole career and stay here and have success here because I like Chicago, the coaches, the team. But let’s see what happens.

“Right now? Today? Right now, we have a game today and I don’t want distractions. You know what I’m saying?’’

In the meantime, Garcia says he’ll keep doing what manager Rick Renteria sees him doing – a better job at quickly putting a bad game and a bad at-bat behind him.

“I’m hoping he continues to do that the rest of his career,’’ Renteria said.

“This game is tough,’’ Garcia said. “You have to forget. Even the best hitters in the world strike out five times. Even the best hitters strike out with the bases loaded. You have to stay focused, you have to be positive.’’

Renteria is enjoying seeing the player come into his own.

“I honestly wish I could analyze it from step A, B and C that this is what has propelled him into [where he is],’’ Renteria said. “The truth is, maturity, the skill set he has, the work he has put together, all that has played a part in it. Because many players with tremendous talent have gone through process A, B and C and all the routines and it never came to fruition. A lot of things have contributed to his success. But the only one who should take credit for his success is him.’’