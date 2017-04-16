Avisail Garcia powers White Sox to extra-inning win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS –Avisail Garcia went 4-for-5 with a game-tying two run homer in the 10th inning to carry the White Sox to a 3-1 victory over the Twins Sunday at Target Field.

Garcia tied a career high for hits, the fourth time he has collected four, also contributing a single off the right field wall that set up Matt Davidson’s go-ahead sacrifice fly in the eighth that snapped a streak of 18 scoreless innings for the Sox.

Anthony Swarzak, Tommy Kahnle, Nate Jones (1-0) and David Robertson (perfect ninth with two strikeouts for his third save) combined for four innings of scoreless relief after James Shields made his third straight strong start.

Garcia connected against Ryan Pressly.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 16: James Shields #33 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game on April 16, 2017 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Three starts into the season and Shields, the much maligned right-hander who came from the Padres in a questionable trade last June, is looking the accomplished right-hander the Sox thought they were getting when they made the deal.

Shields’ six-inning performance Sunday was the third good outing in as many starts for the 35-year-old who ranks first in the major leagues in innings and starts since 2007. After going 6-19 with a dreadful 5.85 ERA between two teams last season, Shields is with a 1.62 ERA. The only run he allowed was an inside the park homer by Brian Dozier leading off the fifth, one of nine hits against him all season over 16 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.