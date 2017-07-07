Avisail Garcia scratched from lineup with sprained finger

Chicago White Sox Avisail Garcia rounds third as he scores against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. The Twins won 9-7. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) ORG XMIT: MNBK124

DENVER — White Sox All-Star right fielder Avisail Garcia was scratched from Friday night’s game against the Rockies with a sprained middle finger on his right hand, the team said.

Garcia missed five games with inflammation in his right knee last week before returning to play in two of the three games of the Sox series against the Athletics in Oakland.

The All-Star Game is Tuesday in Miami. It was not immediately known whether the injury would affect Garcia’s status. Garcia was named to his first All-Star team via the player vote.

Alen Hanson was in the lineup in right field and leading off against the Rockies.

Game time is 7:40 p.m. CST. Here is the lineup:

Hanson RF, Cabrera LF, Abreu 1B, Frazier 3B, Sanchez 2B, Narvaez C, Engel CF, Anderson SS, Holland P