Avisail Garcia shrugs off his critics through torrid start

MINNEAPOLIS — If Avisail Garcia carries this hot start into something more than the lukewarm performances which marked the first few seasons of his career which have been a source of consternation and criticism from fans and media, he probably won’t be one to gloat.

Garcia, who had underachieved since the Sox got him from the Tigers as a highly regarded prospect with World Series experience in a trade for Jake Peavy in 2013, says he doesn’t have rabbit ears when it comes to what others have said about him.

“I don’t pay attention to what everybody says,’’ he said Sunday. “I control what I can control. What people say about me, I don’t pay attention. I know who I am, so. Just keep working hard and do what can I do for my team.’’

All he’s done for his team is hit a baseball-best .465, enhanced by his biggest day yet, a 4-for-5 performance including a two-run, tiebreaking home run to the opposite field against right-hander Ryan Pressly in the 10th inning to give the Sox a 3-1 victory and their second straight series win on the road against an AL Central opponent.

Garcia has improved his diet and is playing at about 15 pounds lighter than last year, which he says helps him come to the park more energized than before. That’s nice, manager Rick Renteria said, but the key to Garcia’s hot start is a better approach at the plate.

“He’s simplifying it and keeping his approach in a particular way where he’s not trying to do too much,’’ Renteria said. “He’s focusing on making good contact. I can guarantee you he didn’t go up there thinking he was going to hit a homer. With a man that strong, you put a good swing on a ball, you attack it and you click it, it has a chance to go.’’

“I’m just trying to stay inside the ball,’’ Garcia said. “The good hitters hit to the other part of the field. That’s what [Miguel] Cabrera does, all day. That’s what I’m trying to do.’’

Garcia, slotted fourth in the lineup against lefty Hector Santiago, said he swung too hard at the first strike then told himself to reel it in.

“Just put the barrel on the ball,’’ he said to himself.

Garcia hit 13 homers in 2015 and 12 in 2016, but he has tape-measure strength to compete with anyone.

“When you don’t try to do too much, good things happen,’’ he said.

This is a crossroads campaign for Garcia, who has to produce and then some to offset his unfavorable defensive metrics in right field. He wisely cautioned after Sunday’s game that it’s still early. Hitting coach Todd Steverson said Garcia will still swing at balls out of the zone – as all hitters do.

“But the approach has been there, the mindset has been there,’’ Steverson said. “At the end of the day, you want to see the consistency of it over a full season.’’

“When he’s going well he’s balanced, swinging at good pitches and using the whole field. I mean, he’s very strong to the opposite field and center field.’’

The Sox ended a run of 18 straight scoreless innings after Garcia bounced a hard single off the right field wall in the eighth, sending Jose Abreu to third. Matt Davidson tied it with a sacrifice fly.

Opening Day starters Abreu, Tim Anderson, Jacob May, Todd Frazier and Cody Asche are all hitting under .200 but Garcia — who had this big day one day after his nine-game hitting streak to open the season came to an end — has kept the lineup afloat. Meanwhile Sox pitchers have posted a 2.71 ERA. And David Robertson, who got his third save, has retired 15 of 16 batters with 10 strikeouts for a bullpen that boasts a 1.43 ERA.

And this is a rebuilding year.

“I don’t think they’re thinking about what we are or are not in terms of titles we’re given,’’ Renteria said. “The truth is everybody just has to play the game of baseball. They’re trying to do things that are baseball-driven, fundamentally doing things that keep them in ballgames. It doesn’t hurt that the relief we’ve had and the starts we have had have been really, really good. So hopefully that continues.’’

