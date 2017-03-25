Back from WBC, Javy Baez not worried about Cubs’ versatile role

MESA, Ariz. — Javy Baez spent the last two weeks as Puerto Rico’s no-look-catching, tag-eluding everyday second baseman.

Saturday, he went back to work with the Cubs — and with a less defined role. Despite his World Baseball Classic success, though, Baez said his Cubs super-utility gig didn’t bother him.

“I know I’m going to play a lot, so I’m relaxing,” he said Saturday before returning to Cactus League play, batting cleanup and playing shortstop in a split-squad game against the Rockies. “That came really good for me to take some real (at bats) and to be in motion of a game. I know I’m going to play a lot here. I’m just happy with that.”

Baez’s goal is to get 600 at-bats — and 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.

Javy Baez returned to the Cubs' lineup Saturday. (Getty Images)

“I’m pretty sure I can get pretty good numbers,” he said.

That’s a lofty goal for someone who, despite WBC and postseason magic, doesn’t have a starting spot written in pen. Ben Zobrist figures to play second base and Addison Russell third, though the former could move to a corner outfield spot.

Baez said he’ll spend the rest of spring training getting used to the angles from other positions. Manager Joe Maddon, though, seemed to whittle those spots down, at least right away.

“He’ll play shortstop, probably more short and second as opposed to having to worry about third base — though that might happen,” he said.

Baez, who didn’t attend the Puerto Rico parade after the team’s second-place finish this week, thought his now-famous tag against the Dominican Republic last week was nothing special — until he checked his phone.

“I had so many messages and so many videos about it,” he said.

He plans to change the blonde hair that the Puerto Rico team — and country — worn as a sign of unity. The island ran out of hair dye during the club’s run to the runner-up title.

“I’m gong cut it soon,” he said, “or dye it back black.”