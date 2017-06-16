Back in action: Edwin Jackson signs minor-league deal with Nats

When the Cubs signed pitcher Edwin Jackson to a four-year, $52 million contract in 2013, general manager Jed Hoyer said: “We needed to really address our depth. We’ve worked hard it. We’ll find out over the course of six months whether we were right or wrong about it.”

Turns out the Cubs were wrong. Very wrong. Jackson proved to be a bust, going 8-18 in that 2013 season, then going 6-15 the next season. The Cubs eventually released Jackson midway through the 2015 season.

He has bounced around considerably since then — and before — recently appearing with the Baltimore Orioles, only to be released days later earlier this month.

And now he’s back again, signing a minor-league deal with Dusty Baker’s Washington Nationals on Friday.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 19: Starting pitcher Edwin Jackson #36 of the Chicago Cubs delivers the ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on September 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The right-hander is 33 and has a career 93-114 record and 4.65 ERA during 15 seasons with 12 teams, including stints with the White Sox in 2010 and 2011.