Back to .500: Bryant, Rizzo power Cubs to 6-1 win over Pirates

Kris Bryant greets teammate Anthony Rizzo after Rizzo hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Cubs manager Joe Maddon congregated his team together for the second time this season on Thursday with hopes of conveying his confidence after a less than memorable first half.

The Cubs promptly went out and lost by nine runs in a game that ended with Jon Jay pitching and that Maddon characterized on Friday as both an anomaly and ridiculous.

On Friday, the Cubs again stumbled out of the gates before recovering behind Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, who sparked a 6-1 victory over the Pirates at Wrigley Field.

Bryant, who went 4-for-5 with four RBI and homered twice, snapped a scoreless tie with two outs in the fourth inning with a triple into the left field corner. Ben Zobrist started the rally with a single after Addison Russell and Eddie Butler flew out.

Rizzo then drove a 2-2 Trevor Williams pitch into the right field bleachers for his 20th home run of the season to push the lead to 3-0. Bryant, who finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle, delivered a solo home run – his 17th of the season – with two outs in the sixth inning to add to the lead before he followed up with a two-run blast – again with two outs – in the eighth inning.

The Pirates ended the shutout with a run in the sixth on Josh Bell’s RBI single off of reliever Pedro Strop. For the game, the Pirates and Cubs combined to strand 21 runners.

The cushion was enough for Butler and the Cubs bullpen, who combined to preserve the win, which moved the Cubs (43-43) back to .500 for the 20th time this season.

Despite the season-long roller coaster ride, the Cubs appear prepared to put the bumpy ride behind them.

“I think all of us are under-achieving and that’s kind of exciting because we know what we can do,” Bryant said before Friday’s game. “If we do that, we’ll be where we want to be.”

For now, the Cubs remain a second-place team waiting to make its move.

The three-run fourth came after the Cubs stranded five runners in their first three at-bats. The Cubs loaded the bases with one out in the second inning all without a hit. After Victor Caratini walked, Russell reached on an error before Butler dropped a bunt in front of home plate that Williams fielded before throwing wildly to first.

But Williams rebounded and struck out Zobrist and Bryant to get out of the jam. The Cubs, who committed three errors in Friday’s win, also stranded a pair of runners in the first inning.

Butler, who gave up four hits, walked three and struck out two over four innings, pitched his way out of his share of trouble as well.

The Pirates stranded five runners over the first two innings, including in the first when they loaded the bases with two outs following an Andrew McCutchen double and back-to-back walks. But Butler struck out Gregory Polanco before he again avoided surrendering a run in the second inning when Pittsburgh had runners on second and third with nobody out after center fielder Ian Happ collided with Kyle Schwarber in left, which prevented Schwarber from catching a routine fly ball.

But Rizzo kept the Pirates off the board when he threw Francisco Cervelli out at home on a Williams fielder’s choice. Butler then got Adam Frazier to fly out and Josh Harrison to ground out to end the threat.

The Pirates threatened again in the fourth inning when Polanco singled and advanced to second on a throwing error by Russell. Cervelli walked and advanced to third on a Williams sacrifice bunt, but Frazier flied out, which kept the game scoreless before the Cubs put up the three runs.

