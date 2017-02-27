Backyard buck, perch, people, sturgeon: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



BUCK OF THE WEEK: UNPLUGGED

Remember winter and when bucks had antlers. Michael Dodd sent this photo from Dec. 15, 2016 of a buck at a bird feeder in Homewood. (On a side note, it seems like bucks are holding antlers longer this mild winter.)

Buck of the Week: Unplugged, a celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “In response to the question by Thomas Hooks in the Sun-Times on Feb 19. I offer this. Why would people kill bobcats? Especially with the cruel leg-hold traps. Two answers come to mind. The first is VANITY and the second is a complete lack of empathy for another living being. Don’t mean to be preachy, and I’m sure you thought of this also, but I had to write.’’ Thomas Waliczek

A: I understand his point, but think that’s oversimplifying. People value the pelts and mounts and are making use of a renewable resource.

BIG NUMBER

0: Sturgeon speared Thursday on Lake Winnebago or the upriver lakes, as the heat wave, even in Wisconsin, dramatically lessened effort; season will run full 16 days through Sunday, Feb. 26

LAST WORD

“It was like the olden days.’’

Arden Katz, describing the crowds perch fishing on Chicago’s lakefront during the record heat wave during the President’s Day weekend

* * Feb. 17-26: Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Friday-Saturday, March 3-4: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330

Saturday-Sunday, March 4-5: Momence, (815) 388-3853

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818 . . . Bolingbrook, hebpMarch2017@gmail.com (include name, address & DOB) . . . Oak Forest, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

March 16 & 18: Mundelein, (847) 918-6145

March 25-26: Chicago, http://carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html . . . Ingleside, go.fishfry@gmail.com

April 1-2: Hainesville, (847) 223-5700

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Wednesday, March 1: Reopens to fishing, 6 a.m.-6 p.m. daily

SHOWTIME

(Click here or the exhaustive list of shows, seminars, swap meets and auctions)

Thursday-Sunday, March 2-5: Northern Illinois Boat Show, Lake County Fair Grounds, Grayslake

Thursday, March 2: Midwest Musky Club’s annual fundraiser, Village Sportsmen’s Club, Alsip

Saturday, March 4: Indoor Fishing Flea Market, Rolling Meadows High School

Saturday, March 4: Lake Michigan School with Capt. Ralph Steiger and guest speakers Capt. John Warren and Ryan Whitacre, Knights of Columbus, Hammond (Ind.), info at captsteiger.com, sign-up at Ralphish@aol.com or 219-688-3593

Saturday, March 4: Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout, Elmhurst American Legion

Saturday, March 4: Free seminars on locating and catching salmon and trout on Lake Michigan, Capt. Jim Mueller, 9 a.m., Capt. Kurt Pokrandt, 10:30 a.m., Lake Michigan Angler, Winthrop Harbor, (224) 789-7627

DUCKS UNLIMITED

(Click here for the general list of Illinois DU events)

Friday, March 3: North Shore Chicago dinner, Kenilworth Club

Friday, March 3: Lockport dinner, Crystal Grand Banquets, Lemont

Friday, March 3: Central Kane County dinner, Island View Banquets, Batavia

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)

Friday, March 3: Tallgrass banquet, The Orland Chateau, Orland Park

Saturday, March 4: South Cook banquet, Knights of Columbus, Lansing

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

(Click here for general list of banquets and events)