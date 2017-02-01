Bad bounce proves costly for Niklas Hjalmarsson, Blackhawks

ST. LOUIS — Niklas Hjalmarsson couldn’t have played it any more perfectly. All alone with three St. Louis Blues bearing down on him, Hjalmarsson turned around, turned on the afterburners and raced over to force Robby Fabbri out wide and into a passing situation. And once Fabbri flung the puck across to Vladimir Tarasenko on the other wing, Hjalmarsson closed the gap almost immediately and used his stick to make it impossible for Tarasenko to shoot.

So Tarasenko passed. Or, at least, he tried to. The puck hit Hjalmarsson’s left skate and slipped past Corey Crawford. It gave Tarasenko the first of his two goals on the day, gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 12:05 of the third period, and eventually a 4-1 victory.

“That makes it even worse,” said Hjalmarsson, who threw up his hands in anger and disbelief after the goal. “I felt that i put him off on a good angle and I made a good play. He just threw it in there and it hit my skate and in. Just a bad bounce. It happens. It’s a big game and it’s a big goal, so it stinks extra.”

Just a shift earlier, Hjalmarsson was doubled over in pain after blocking a shot, then limping into another shooting lane to block another. He struggled to get to the bench, but in typical Hjalmarsson fashion, he didn’t miss a shift. And he had the legs on his next shift to almost thwart Tarasenko, one of the league’s best players.

Vladimir Tarasenko is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the third period Monday at Busch Stadium. (AP Photo)

“Obviously, that first one stung him,” said Trevor van Riemsdyk, who had pinched in the offensive zone before Richard Panik’s pass was deflected away, leading to the 3-on-1 for the Blues. “They have some heavy shooters out there. It doesn’t faze him, and he’s still right in the lane for the next shot. He’s an absolute warrior.”

As much as the blocked shots hurt, the harmless pass that banked in off his skate hurt a lot worse, as it sent the Hawks to their fifth loss in six games.

“Hammer was in perfect position and made a great play on it,” van Riemsdyk said. “Just a lucky bounce when you’re that close to someone. An unlucky break. Hammer played it as perfectly as you can. Something those things just happen. Nothing you can really do.”

