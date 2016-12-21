Bad outside shooting dooms Bulls again in 107-97 loss to Wizards

The Bulls still might be trying to figure out exactly what they are, but coach Fred Hoiberg knows what they aren’t.

Snipers, sharpshooters and long-distance bombers? Uh-uh. Having entered their home game Wednesday against the Wizards shooting a league-worst 30.9 percent from three-point range, this is Chicago’s Gang That Can’t (Consistently) Shoot Straight.

But Hoiberg, a pleasant sort, acknowledges this almost exclusively in sideways fashion, sort of talks around it, stressing the stuff that poor-shooting teams can’t take for granted. He highlights the importance of pace and effort and “the little things” — coach-speak that, for these Bulls, happens to be the spot-on truth.

And so he urges his players to sell out. Hopes to coax focus and discipline from them. Demands that they grind on defense and run like crazy.

Washington Wizards' John Wall (2) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo tries to strip the ball from behind during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: CXA103

Against the Wizards, they heard Hoiberg’s message — for a quarter. But, apparently, only Washington kept listening.

The Bulls gradually bogged down in their halfcourt sets and were undone by their typical bugaboos. Struggling to get in front of John Wall in transition and failing to make enough shots from distance, the Bulls watched an early lead evaporate as the streaking Wizards beat them 107-97.

“Obviously, we struggled the last two quarters offensively,” Hoiberg said. “The more we missed, the more we tried to go get it. Guys were supposed to be getting blocks, and we kept trying to go in there for defensive rebounds, and they got 32 fast-break points on us in transition. They got 19 off of our 15 turnovers, and that’s what cost us the game.”

Wall led all scorers with 23 points and had nine assists. Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade paced the Bulls (14-14) with 20 and 19 points, respectively. Bradley Beal pitched in 21 for Washington (13-15).

At first, it seemed that the Bulls’ efforts to push the pace might leave the Wizards behind. A 10-0 run opened a first-quarter gap, and Butler’s offensive rebound and layup before the buzzer gave the Bulls a 33-22 lead.

But sloppy passing and ballhandling began nudging the momentum toward the Wizards. It didn’t help matters that Washington, seemingly hitting its stride these last two weeks, was running up and down the floor and playing the sort of tough defense Hoiberg has been seeking.

With Wall getting into the paint to score and set up teammates and the Wizards’ tight rotations suddenly stifling the Bulls, Washington closed the gap in the second quarter. When Wall lofted an alley-oop to Marcin Gortat for the last score of the first half, the Bulls’ lead had been whittled to 56-55.

Nikola Mirotic and Doug McDermott tried to change the Bulls’ poor-shooting narrative, making a series of threes late in the third quarter to keep the Wizards from pulling away. Butler’s midrange fallaway jumper in the final seconds tied the score at 77 going into the fourth quarter.

But the perimeter shots wouldn’t fall when the Bulls needed them most. A 6-for-21 night from three-point range wasn’t going to cut it against the Wizards.

Beal and Wall mixed circus shots with gimmes down the stretch, and the Bulls’ 1-2 punch wasn’t able to counter.

“They’re a team that has closers,” Wall said. “D-Wade can close, Jimmy can close. But we did a great job of just battling. We kept fighting and got the stops we needed and were able to get a couple of easy baskets.’’

