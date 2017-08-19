Baez, Quintana, Happ and bullpen star as Cubs hold on for 4-3 win

Joe Maddon praised Javy Baez’s short-term memory on Saturday as the reason the young infielder will thrive in the majors.

“He doesn’t carry a bad moment to the next moment,” Maddon said.

Short-term memory was the theme of the day Saturday as the Cubs scratched out a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays at Wrigley Field.

Jose Quintana rebounded nicely from a five-inning, four-walk outing; Ian Happ recovered from an 0 for 4, four-strikeout game in a big way; and the Cubs bullpen put Friday’s three-run relief effort behind it by pitching three innings without an earned run.

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits an RBI-single off Toronto Blue Jays' Danny Barnes during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Chicago. Ian Happ scored on a play.

Baez, as usual, dazzled on defense with a gem of a play in the ninth inning that helped preserve the win.

The Cubs have won two in a row now for just the second time this month.

Happ has had a rocky second half but seems to be rediscovering his groove as the pennant race heats up. He had two home runs in Thursday’s loss to the Reds and cranked a solo shot Saturday.

Happ played a part in three of the Cubs’ four runs, singling in Jon Jay in the first inning, cranking a solo homer in the fourth and scoring in the sixth.

“The game ebbs and flows all the time,” Happ said. “That’s why it is a beautiful game and a terrible game at the same time. You are going to have your good weeks, your bad weeks, good days and bad days. Being able to stay even and keep fighting through it is important.”

Maddon compared Happ’s growth in the majors to Baez’s. Both, he said, have done a nice job of learning by observing. Neither player complains, both stay ready at all times and execute when called upon.

Happ now has 18 homers in 80 career games. The only other Cubs player with 18 home runs in 80 games over the last 100 years is Kyle Schwarber.

“It’s a big adjustment,” Anthony Rizzo said of Happ’s adjustment to the majors. “He keeps adjusting and virtually getting better every day.”

The lead Happ provided with his first-inning RBI was erased by Raffy Lopez’s two-run single in the fourth.

That base hit was the only costly miscue by Quintana, who pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the second. He had eight strikeouts and three 1-2-3 innings.

Quintana has now thrown five quality starts in seven outings with the Cubs. He’s allowed six or fewer hits in his last 14 starts – the longest such streak in the majors.

“It was really better today than my last time,” Quintana said of his command. “I tried to get quick outs, tried to get longer in the game. Today felt better than last time, and I’m happy with my command.”

Baez drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the sixth that put the Cubs ahead 3-2.

After hanging onto a one-run lead into the ninth, Ryan Goins hit a hard, one-out grounder to the gap between Baez and Kris Bryant.The ball eluded Bryant as he dove to his left. Baez saw the ball through, scooped it up off-balance and then threw across the field to make the out.

“He is talented,” Rizzo said of Baez. “He really is. It’s fun for everyone when he makes those plays. Obviously they’re not routine at all and he makes it look easy.”

Davis pitched his 26th consecutive save, tying Ryan Dempster for the longest save streak in franchise history.

