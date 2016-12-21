Bag Balm for winter: Solace for the Winter Solstice

Bag Balm as a centerpiece of a fall to winter still life. Credit: Dale Bowman

By Monday, my fingers and knuckles were cracked and blood-caked.

I will spare you a selfie of my fingers, but give the tip of the season: Bag Balm.

That quaint green tin is a winter saver for me. Thanks goes to Bill Lanham, a hard-core ice fisherman, for tipping me to it years ago.

Bag Balm originally was used for treating the chapped teats of milk cows. Since 1899, humans learned its magic. I bought my tin at Walgreen’s, but you can buy it at Blain’s Farm & Fleet or similar stores.

Bag Balm works. Every winter since Lanham tipped me off, when the week comes where we swing from the banality of fall (forget rhapsodizing about the beauty of autumn, that season of dying plants and leaves draped in beige) to the brute force of winter, I find the green tin and begin filling the spreading cracks in my fingers and hands. All done with the attention of a tuckpointer troweling the brickwork of an old church. In winter, Bag Balm does God’s work.

In the last week we swung from fall to winter as winter announced its presence Nuke LaLoosh). That change brought shifts to outdoors usage by humans and animals alike.

Ice fishing is nearly universal across northern Illinois and north.

Fran Connelly, the Des Plaines man who sharpens blades of ice augers, has orders stacking up and blades being dropped in the cooler on his porch.

“I got some in today,’’ he said Saturday.“They will be done [Sunday].

Blades may be dropped at both Lee’s Bait and Tackle shops, Elk Grove Village or Carol Stream; or contact Connelly at (847) 297-8297 or via his Ice Auger Blade Sharpening on Facebook.

The weather change set waterfowl in search of open water.

That showed Saturday in the greatest day of hunting at Braidwood Lake, the cooling lake in southwest Will County. Sixty-six hunters in 26 boats bagged 257 ducks and 56 geese. That’s 3.9 ducks per hunter.

Of course, that was it for duck hunters at Braidwood. Weather prohibited hunting Sunday and the central zone duck season closed Tuesday. Goose hunting in the central zone lasts to Jan. 31.

Goose season in the north zone runs through Jan. 12. The north zone looks to close with a bang.

Goose hunters are clotted around the Fox and Kankakee rivers, where thousands of geese are stacked up around what open water they can find.

Ken Gortowski posted about thousands on the Fox River from Montgomery to Oswego over the weekend. I blew my chance to get out Saturday with Les Fox and his friends on the edge of Kankakee and Will counties near the Kankakee River. They limited out in short order as thousands of geese flew.

If desperate for open water, Powerton Lake, the cooling lake near Pekin, reopened to shore fishing on Monday.

REND NOTE: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources terminated the lease of Rend Lake Resort and Conference Center. If you planned to stay there, make other plans. IDNR spokesman Ed Cross said there will be several days of inspecting rooms and cabins for mold before taking the next step toward another lessee. Click here for more.

STRAY CAST: “Still trying hard’’ is to the NFL what “why it’s called fishing and not catching’’ is to fishing: Cliched gloss for not succeeding.