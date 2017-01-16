Bald eagle to “Making Waves”: Notes around Chicago outdoors

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

Here’s Peter Ponzio’s best bald eagle photo from last weekend at LeClaire, Iowa, where they collect around the locks. This winter, you can see eagles on most of our rivers, though not in the numbers at LeClaire.

Wild of the Week, a celebration of wild scenes around Chicago outdoors, runs on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page as warranted. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “I read your Sun Times article about [the documentary `Making Waves’ on] invasive species in Lake Michigan with great interest. Can you provide more info on how I might view it? I live in Denver, although I grew up on Lake Michigan, on the Michigan side.” Martha Gray

A: Best for places away from the Great Lakes region is to rent online or order a DVD; for either, email makingwavesdoc@gmail.com.

BIG NUMBER

1.7 million: Acres in 2016 where Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever improved habitat, through working with more than 31,000 landowners and chapter affiliates completing more than 15,200 habitat projects.

LAST WORD

“I flew all the way from the U.K for this,’’

Simon Harwood, production director for Drascombe by Churchouse Boats Ltd., explaining the most beautiful boat at the Chicago Boat, RV & Strictly Sail Show, which ends Sunday, Jan. 15 at McCormick Place South

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Feb. 7, 9, 14, 16: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 CLASS #313004-01

Feb. 17-18: Mount Prospect, huntersafety@sbcglobal.net

Feb. 18-19: New Lenox, tjhuntersafety@gmail.com

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 17: Cory Yarmuth, Arlington Anglers Fishing Club, Cabela’s Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 19: Andrew Ragas, Fish Tales Fishing Club, Oak Forest Community Center, 7 p.m.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

SHOWTIME

Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-22: Chicago Outdoor Sports Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 21-22: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

