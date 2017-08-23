MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood has been found dead in an off-campus apartment.
The body of Hollywood, a native of Bradley, Illinois, was discovered Tuesday. Authorities in Muncie, Indiana, say foul play is not suspected.
The 19-year-old Hollywood played on the Ball State practice squad last season and had four years of eligibility remaining.
Ball State released a statement saying Hollywood “made many positive impressions” on campus.
Hollywood averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in Illinois.