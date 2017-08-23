Ball State player, Bradley native found dead at apartment

Ball State Cardinals forward Zach Hollywood drives past Saint Louis Billikens guard Aaron Hines on November 11, 2016, at Chaifitz Arena in St. Louis. Keith Gillett/AP

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State basketball player Zach Hollywood has been found dead in an off-campus apartment.

The body of Hollywood, a native of Bradley, Illinois, was discovered Tuesday. Authorities in Muncie, Indiana, say foul play is not suspected.

The 19-year-old Hollywood played on the Ball State practice squad last season and had four years of eligibility remaining.

Ball State released a statement saying Hollywood “made many positive impressions” on campus.

Hollywood averaged 17.5 points per game as a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais High School in Illinois.