Banged-up Blackhawks rally past Islanders

There was no Artem Anisimov. There was no Nick Schmaltz.

Even as hot as the Blackhawks have been recently, losing two of your top-six forwards is tough to overcome. But they figured out a way.

Artemi Panarin tied the game with 1:14 left in the third and Panarin and Jonathan Toews scored in the shootout to give the Hawks a 2-1 win Friday over the Islanders. The Hawks won their sixth straight and 11th in 12 to pull within one point of idle Minnesota for the Western Conference lead. Panarin’s goal saved the Hawks from their fifth shutout of the season, while Panarin and Toews completed the rally in the shootout.

Brock Nelson connected for a shorthanded goal in the second period and Thomas Greiss stopped 30 shots for the Islanders, who played Thursday night in Dallas and are fighting for a playoff spot.

Richard Panik and Calvin de Haan of the New York Islanders battle for the puck during Friday's game. | Getty Images

The Hawks, of course, don’t have to worry about a playoff spot, and they didn’t have much to worry about before meeting the Islanders.

Entering Friday’s game, Hawks coach Joel Quenneville liked what he had been seeing. The lineup was meshing as all four lines were clicking and, in general, the Hawks were getting closer to what they want to be.

“I like the consistency of our four lines. We’ve got a better rotation than we’ve had at any point. A lot more puck possession in the offensive zone,” Quenneville said after Friday’s morning skate. “We’re not defending as much. More pace and speed to our game and making the other team defend a lot more. So I think that’s probably the area that we like, that consistency of having that pace and making them defend more.”

That stuff didn’t really carry over to the game.

The Hawks and Isles ended an unmemorable first period scoreless, and there were only a couple prime chances for either team. New York had one on a Hawks power play after Artemi Panarin and Duncan Keith combined for a turnover at the Isles’ blue line that fell to John Tavares, but Corey Crawford kept the game scoreless when he made a save with 10:13 left in the frame.

Already dealing with a plethora of injuries and absences, the Hawks got a scare late in the first on an Islanders power play when a Nick Leddy shot hit Marcus Kruger in the left arm. Kruger was clearly in pain and favoring the arm but stayed in the game.

The second period wasn’t that much better for the Hawks, who fell behind 1-0 at the 13:27 mark when Nelson scored at the end of a Hawks power play. Following a poor pinch-in by Brian Campbell, the Isles went the other way and Nelson beat Crawford through the 5-hole to put New York in front.

In the third, the Hawks showed more life. Greiss’ right pad save on Ryan Hartman after a feed from Toews with 13:09 left kept the Islanders ahead, where they stayed until Panarin’s goal from the left circle.

Crawford had 31 saves.