Bartolo Colon designated for assignment by Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves have designated 44-year-old pitcher Bartolo Colon for assignment, the team announced Thursday.

Pitching for the first time since going on the disabled list with a strained left oblique on June 6, Colon allowed six runs, eight hits and three walks in four innings in during Wednesday night’s 7-4 loss at San Diego.

The four-time All-Star was the oldest player in the MLB, but her has posted lackluster stats this season. Colon is 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts, unable to find the form that made him a 235-game winner. He has pitched for nine MLB teams, including two stints with the White Sox in 2003 and 2009, and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2005 with the Angels.

Unless Colon is traded or claimed on waivers, the Braves would be responsible for the remainder of his $12.5 million salary. If he is released and signs with another team, the new club would be responsible for only a prorated share of the $535,000 minimum.

Left-hander Rex Brothers was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.