Baseball by the numbers: Who did best after a Cubs-White Sox trade?

As a frontline player in his prime switching sides in a Cubs-White Sox trade, new Cubs starter Jose Quintana is a rarity. Trades have been dominated by bench players and prospects, with the occasional veteran at the end of the line.

Only five players in Cubs-Sox trade history have contributed more than 10 wins above replacement over their post-swap careers.

SAMMY SOSA (Sox to Cubs; total bWAR, 58.4; post-trade, 57.7): As a youngster with the Rangers and White Sox in 1989-91, he hit .228 with a .650 OPS, 29 home runs and 116 RBI.

The Sox dealt him to the Cubs at age 23. There, from 1992-2004, his career took off to .284, .928, a Cub-record 545 homers and 1,414 RBI before two years with the Orioles and Rangers brought his homer total to 609.

Sosa has the second highest career WAR among players in Cubs-Sox trades, trailing Ron Santo’s 70.4. But while Santo was -1.6 after leaving the Cubs, Sosa had his best years post-Sox.

SCOTT FLETCHER (Cubs to Sox; total bWAR 32.0, post-trade, 31.8): After brief stays with the Cubs in 1981-82, Fletcher was traded to the Sox at age 24. He totaled 10.5 bWAR in Sox stints from 1983-85 and 1989-91.

Fletcher wasn’t a big bat, with a .262 career BA, .674 OPS and 34 home runs. His value was as an exceptional shortstop and second baseman. His 17.9 defensive WAR ranks 39th all-time among those who played 90 percent or more of their games at second, short or a combination of the two.

JON GARLAND (Cubs to Sox; 22.2 bWAR, all post-trade): Garland was an 18-year-old minor leaguer when dealt to the Sox in 1998.

Age 20 when the Sox called him up in 2000, he went 92-81 with a 4.41 ERA and 18.3 bWAR in eight South Side seasons, including 18 wins in 2005 and 2006. After leaving the Sox, he went 44-44 for four other teams.

STEVE STONE (Sox to Cubs; total bWAR 18.9, post-trade 14.6): A 107-game winner overall, Stone was 17-28 with a 3.84 ERA and a 4.3 bWAR before coming to the Cubs for his age 26 season. His three Cub seasons brought 23-20, 4.04 at a 6.2 bWAR, and included his second-best season. That was 1975, worth a 3.5 bWAR when he went 12-8, 3.9.

His best season was the 4.0 bWAR in his Cy Young season of 1980, when he went 25-7, 3.23 for the Orioles.

STEVE RENKO (Cubs to Sox; total bWAR 21.0; post-trade 10.1); Renko is an outlier on this list. He’d put in eight seasons, going 68-82 with the Expos, before he came to the Cubs. After going 9-13 in 1976 and part of 1977, he was dealt by the Cubs to the Sox, where he went 5-0 with a 3.54 ERA in eight games.

That gave him bWARS of 2.6 with the Cubs and 1.3 with the Sox. After that, he just kept journeying, pitching for four teams and putting in bWARs ranging from 0.9 to 2.3 and boosting his win total to 134.