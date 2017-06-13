Bats a clear priority for White Sox in MLB draft

The White Sox had a clear area of need in their farm system before the first two days of the MLB draft.

They think they’ve moved closer to fixing that shortcoming.

Through the first 10 rounds of the draft, the Sox have taken five college hitters and another from high school. After selecting Missouri State third baseman Jake Burger in the first round and Wake Forest first baseman Gavin Sheets in the second, on Tuesday the Sox drafted center fielder Luis Gonzalez (New Mexico), catcher and Libertyville native Evan Skoug (Texas Christian), high school first baseman Samuel Abbott, and outfielder Craig Dedelow (Indiana) to continue trying to even out their much-improved farm system.

“We obviously emphasized the need for college bats, polished bats that controlled the strike zone and came with a level of power we felt the system was lacking in some regard,” general manager Rick Hahn said before the Sox played the Orioles. “We feel with this draft we are taking another step toward balancing out our prospect base and adding to the level of depth that we feel to get to the level we want to have in terms of sustained success.”

Rick Hahn and the White Sox have had a clear focus during the draft. | AP

Since last year’s draft when the Sox selected catcher Zack Collins in the first round, the complexion of the organization has changed dramatically. The trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton injected high-end talent into the organization, although the only headliner to play in the field is second baseman Yoan Moncada.

Now, the Sox hope they are a more well-rounded organization.

“We are able to balance out the system to a degree,” Hahn said. “Add some potentially impactful bats, some power profiles and across-the-board guys who have a good sense of the strike zone.”

The Sox see that in Sheets, who hit .317 with a .428 on-base percentage and 20 home runs this season for Wake Forest. Sheets, a left-handed hitter with an open stance, said he watched a lot of Jim Thome. And based on his development into a power hitter after hitting 11 homers over his first two years in college while honing his sense of the strike zone, Sheets fits the profile of what the Sox want.

“That’s something that has been really beneficial. It helps the way that guys have to pitch me,” said Sheets, whose father Larry played 748 games over parts of eight seasons with Baltimore, Seattle and Detroit. “I’m not just a guy that you can throw out of the zone and I’m not a big swing-and-miss guy, which is really beneficial. I think the progress of gaining power over time and not being a power guy from the beginning has helped me to have more walks than strikeouts and not be a big swing-and-miss person.”

Burger, Sheets and the other drafted hitters join a system that recently added Luis Robert, whom Hahn said is part of a group of “a fair amount of high ceiling power bats that bring multiple balanced talent to a potential offense here in Chicago down the road.”

“There is an optimism in the room and Luis is a part of that and what they’ve accomplished here so far today in this draft and yesterday in this draft further cemented that feeling,” Hahn said.

The draft concludes Wednesday with rounds 11-40.

