Bears 2017 preseason schedule

Bears fans can get their first look at new quarterback Mike Glennon against coach John Fox’s former team.

The Bears’ 2017 preseason slate begins against the Broncos at Soldier Field.

Here is the Bears’ preseason schedule, which was released on Monday (exact dates and times to be announced later):

Aug. 10-14 vs. Denver

Aug. 17-21 at Arizona

Aug. 27 at Tennessee (FOX, Noon)

Aug. 31-Sept. 1 vs. Cleveland