Bears add OT depth, sign former Seahawks starter Bradley Sowell

Bears 05/02/2017, 01:31pm
Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

The Bears signed offensive tackle Bradley Sowell to a one-year contract Tuesday, giving them depth behind Bobby Massie and Charles Leno, Jr.

Sowell started nine games for the Seahawks last season, appearing in one more game. He started 13 games with Massie’s former team, the Cardinals, in 2013.

The Ole Miss alum was signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent five years ago.

The Bears did not draft a tackle last week, but had already added some competition, inking Tom Compton to a one-year free agent deal. The two figure to compete for the sole swing tackle job on gamedays.

The Bears signed Bradley Sowell, left. (AP)

