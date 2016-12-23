Bears’ Alshon Jeffery faces all-pro in perhaps his last home game

John Fox remembers Josh Norman from when he came out for the draft five years ago — and not just because the former Coastal Carolina walk-on eventually turned into one of the NFL’s most decorated defenders.

When he was the Broncos’ head coach, Fox interviewed the cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“’Colorful’ can be defined in a lot of different ways,” he said. “But yeah, he had personality.”

The man he’s covering Saturday is more reserved. Short of a frustrated outburst after Sunday’s loss to the Packers, Alshon Jeffery has spent his franchise tag season trying to stay off bulletin boards.

Alshon Jeffery could play his last home game Saturday. (AP)

That contrast could color Saturday’s game in what could, possibly, mark the receiver’s last home game at Soldier Field. If the Bears haven’t already found what they were looking for from the receiver — and his four-game performance-enhancing drug suspension didn’t help — a matchup with Norman, one of the league’s top cornerbacks, should give them one last impression.

“It always excites me,” Jeffery said. “At the same time, I put on my pads just like him.”

They grew up two hours away, with Jeffery in St. Matthews, S.C., and Norman in Greenwood, S.C. They went to college two and a half hours apart — Jeffery attended South Carolina — and were drafted in the same year. They don’t know each other, but have mutual friends.

After four stellar seasons, both were slated to play under the franchise tag this year, too, until the Super Bowl runner-up Panthers rescinded Norman’s offer in April. Norman got his long-term deal — a five-year, $75 million pact from the Redskins — while Jeffery, after failed negotiations, agreed to his $14.599 million tag.

“He’s a great competitor,” Jeffery said. “He loves to compete. We both love to compete. …

“We both like to represent where we’re from and put South Carolina on the map. I’m pretty sure that’s how he thinks.”

The Redskins were criticized earlier this season for not having their big-money acquisition mirror their opponents’ best receiver, so there’s no guarantee Norman will follow Jeffery all over the field. But it seems more likely than not, given the Bears’ lack of dangerous pass-catchers.

Will Norman have help? Jeffery was double-teamed in the first half against the Packers on Sunday, and didn’t record his first catch until the third play of the fourth quarter, when coverage loosened. He finished with six catches for 89 yards, including an eight-yard touchdown reception.

“Just gotta go out and compete and respond,” Jeffery said. “Last week’s over. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

Saturday’s a whole new challenge, even if the highest-paid cornerback’s one interception this year pales in comparison to his four as an all-pro last year.

“He’s got an air about him that is very DB-like, which is kind of a swagger and confidence that you like to see in guys,” Fox said. “He’s got good ball skills and good transition quickness. Those guys have a knack for covering. And he has that knack.”